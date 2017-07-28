Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

These are the top 10 most expensive beaches in the US

Friday July 28, 2017
07:13 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Justin Bieber hits photographer with carThe Edit: Justin Bieber hits photographer with car

For a few hours, Jeff Bezos becomes world’s richest personFor a few hours, Jeff Bezos becomes world’s richest person

The Edit: 43 Unesco World Heritage Sites on display at Lego exhibitThe Edit: 43 Unesco World Heritage Sites on display at Lego exhibit

The Edit: Honda Accord ditches its traditionally staid image for a younger lookThe Edit: Honda Accord ditches its traditionally staid image for a younger look

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Montauk. — AFP pic Montauk. — AFP pic NEW YORK, July 28 — Montauk, in New York has been named the most expensive beach in the US this summer, with the average nightly rate for a hotel room clocking in at US$312 (RM1,334.11). 

That’s according to a new ranking by CheapHotels.org, which compared the minimum price travelers would have to spend in the cheapest available double room at some of the most popular beach destinations across the US. 

Located 177km from New York City, at the easternmost end of Long Island, Montauk boasts 5,000 acres of public beaches and parkland, where visitors can partake in activities like surfing, boating, golfing, hiking, horseback riding, bird watching and camping.  

After Montauk, comes Nantucket, a small island 30 miles south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, where sun-seekers would have to shell out an average of US$285 a night. 

In third spot is Cannon Beach in Oregon. 

For the list, CheapHotels looked at hotel rates on the hotel comparison site Kayak, for travel in August. 

Here are the top 10 most expensive beaches in the US this summer: 

1.  Montauk (NY) US$312  

2. Nantucket (MA) US$285

 3. Cannon Beach (OR) US$262

 4. Santa Monica (CA) US$261

 5. Kennebunkport (ME) US$246

 6. Long Beach Island (NJ) US$225

 7. Provincetown (MA) US$224

 8. Coronado (CA) US$221  

9. Poipu (HI) US$219

 10. Santa Barbara (CA) US$209. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline