These are the top 10 most expensive beaches in the US

Montauk. — AFP pic NEW YORK, July 28 — Montauk, in New York has been named the most expensive beach in the US this summer, with the average nightly rate for a hotel room clocking in at US$312 (RM1,334.11).

That’s according to a new ranking by CheapHotels.org, which compared the minimum price travelers would have to spend in the cheapest available double room at some of the most popular beach destinations across the US.

Located 177km from New York City, at the easternmost end of Long Island, Montauk boasts 5,000 acres of public beaches and parkland, where visitors can partake in activities like surfing, boating, golfing, hiking, horseback riding, bird watching and camping.

After Montauk, comes Nantucket, a small island 30 miles south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, where sun-seekers would have to shell out an average of US$285 a night.

In third spot is Cannon Beach in Oregon.

For the list, CheapHotels looked at hotel rates on the hotel comparison site Kayak, for travel in August.

Here are the top 10 most expensive beaches in the US this summer:

1. Montauk (NY) US$312

2. Nantucket (MA) US$285

3. Cannon Beach (OR) US$262

4. Santa Monica (CA) US$261

5. Kennebunkport (ME) US$246

6. Long Beach Island (NJ) US$225

7. Provincetown (MA) US$224

8. Coronado (CA) US$221

9. Poipu (HI) US$219

10. Santa Barbara (CA) US$209. — AFP-Relaxnews