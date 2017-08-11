Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

These are the most popular cities on Instagram Stories

Friday August 11, 2017
09:19 AM GMT+8

Jakarta is the top geo-tagged city on the photo and video-sharing site. — AFP picJakarta is the top geo-tagged city on the photo and video-sharing site. — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Aug 11 — When it comes to sharing snippets of the day on Instagram Stories, there’s one city that is the most snap-happy — and it’s likely not the one you’re thinking.

Unless, that is, you guessed Jakarta, Indonesia, which is the top geo-tagged city on the photo and video-sharing site.

Launched last year, Instagram Stories has amassed 250 million daily users, outpacing its rival Snapchat which hit 166 million daily users in the first quarter of this year.

Like Snapchat, Instagram Stories allows users to share snippets of their day by stitching together videos and photos in a slideshow format, which then disappears after 24 hours.

Here are some of the top locations and trends over the last year:

Top location tags

1. Jakarta, Indonesia

2. São Paulo, Brazil

3. New York, NY

4. London, UK

5. Madrid, Spain

Top hashtags: 

1. #GOODMORNING

2. #WORK

3. #GOODNIGHT

4. #MOOD

5. #HAPPYBIRTHDAY

6. #TBT

7. #LOVE

8. #HOME

9. #BOMDIA (means hello or good day in Portuguese)

10. #RELAX

Most popular face filters:

1. Puppy ears

2. Sleep mask

3. Bunny ears

4. Love with heart-shaped darts

5. Koala ears — AFP-Relaxnews

