These are the most adventurous travellers in the world

A new ranking reveals the most adventurous countries in the world. — IStock.com pic via AFPPARIS, April 28 — The Dutch, Australians and Swedes have emerged the most adventurous travellers in the world in a new ranking that aims to identify which countries are more likely to sign themselves up for running off a cliff or jumping out of a plane and embodying the spirit of adventure.

For the Global Adventure Ranking, analysts looked at eight popular adventure activities like skydiving, bungee jumping, surfing and rock climbing on Google.

For each country, findings were calculated based on the search volume of keywords associated with these activities in the last 12 months. An average was made per 100,000 citizens in each country.

The results show that the Netherlands ranks highest for total searches of adventurous activities per capita, followed by Australia and Sweden.

The ranking was compiled by ShareaCamper, a peer-to-peer motorhome rental platform based out of Australia, New Zealand and Germany.

The report also breaks down the adrenaline-pumping activities that are most popular around the world.

For example, per capita, the French are most inclined to hit dirt roads on their BMX bikes.

Hiking is the most popular activity in India, while the Swiss are most interested in the idea of free-falling off a bridge or bungee jumping.

And per capita, Aussies topped the ranking for expressing the most interest in skydiving, surfing and rock climbing.

Rounding out the activities is caravanning.

A second list was also compiled to reflect a ranking of countries by the overall number of searches, which is led by the US, Germany and France.

Here are the top 10 most adventurous countries in the Global Adventure Ranking:

1. The Netherlands

2. Australia

3. Sweden

4. Germany

5. France

6. Denmark

7. Norway

8. UK

9. US

10. Austria — AFP-Relaxnews