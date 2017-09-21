These are the best US airlines for collecting miles and rewards points

Alaska Airlines pulled ahead by an airline mile, largely for rewarding flyers based on miles flown rather than spending. — File picDUBLIN, Sept 21 — Alaska Airlines' loyalty program has been named the best elite status scheme in a new study by a leading site for frequent flyers.

For the report, ThePointsGuy.com, which receives 4.6 million unique visitors a month, evaluated airline rewards programs based on eight factors: in-flight perks, fee waivers, bonuses, airport perks, flexible perks, non-flying perks, partner perks, and reservation perks.

Of the six largest US-based airlines evaluated, Alaska Airlines pulled ahead by an airline mile, largely for rewarding flyers based on miles flown rather than spending.

Once passengers hit 50,000 miles per year (for the equivalent of about US$6,000) on Alaska Airlines, for example, they're awarded a bonus of another 50,000 miles, a windfall valued at US$950 (RM3,978), says ThePointsGuy.

Where the carrier is trounced is in the top tier elite status, defined as 125,000 miles flown and US$15,000 spent annually. In that category, frequent business flyers reap the most benefits with United Airlines, thanks to 12 premiere upgrades and complimentary food and drinks.

Here are the best elite status programs in the US:

1. Alaska Airlines

2. United Airlines

3. Delta Air Lines

4. American Airlines

5. JetBlue Airways

6. Southwest Airlines — AFP-Relaxnews