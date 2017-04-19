These are the best cities for Millennials 2017

Amsterdam was rated at the top in the list for millenials. — AFP picAMSTERDAM, April 19 — European cities dominate a new ranking of the most Millennial-friendly destinations around the world, with Amsterdam topping the leader board.

For the list, analysts looked at standard measurements like affordability, openness, tolerance, employment, and transportation, but also considered everything from nightlife, LGBT-friendliness and contraception access to beer and festival scores for their target demographic.

There's even an "Apple store" ranking that measures the number of Apple stores per capita -- an indicator of a city's technological engagement and investment.

The ranking was compiled by Nestpick, an aggregator of furnished apartments across Europe used primarily by students.

Amsterdam performed particularly well in areas like its LGBT scene, festivals, immigration tolerance, start-up scene, and tourism, giving the Dutch capital a leading edge over cities like Berlin, Munich, Lisbon and Antwerp which round out the top five spots.

The highest-ranking North American city to make the cut is Vancouver, which squeezed into the 10th spot, followed by Montreal (15th).

The highest-ranked American city is Austin, Texas, which sits at No. 41, and Bangkok is the first Asian city to crack the list at No. 47.

"Millennials travel more at a younger age than any of their preceding generations," said Omer Kucukdere in a statement.

"This gives them the possibility to find the perfect city for their personal needs. With aging populations cities must cater to the Millennial demographic in order to sustain a thriving economy."

Here are the top 10 cities for Millennials, according to Nestpick:

1. Amsterdam

2. Berlin

3. Munich

4. Lisbon

5. Antwerp

6. Barcelona

7. Lyon

8. Cologne

9. Paris

10. Vancouver

For the full list visit Nestpick.