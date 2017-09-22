These are Singapore’s top museums, according to TripAdvisor users

The Battlebox, a WWII bunker at Fort Canning, was named the top museum in Singapore by TripAdvisor. — TODAY pic SINGAPORE, Sept 22 — The World War II bunker Battlebox has been named the top museum in Singapore as part of travel site TripAdvisor’s 2017 Traveller’s Choice awards.

This is the first time that the museum, an underground command centre at Fort Canning, has won a Traveller’s Choice award.

The Intan, a private museum showcasing Peranakan culture, bagged second place while the National Museum of Singapore came in third. National Gallery Singapore was sixth and the Asian Civilisations Museum rounded off the list in the tenth position.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.

The list of the top 10 Museums in Singapore, according to TripAdvisor users:

1. Battlebox

2. The Intan

3. National Museum of Singapore

4. The Changi Museum

5. Chinatown Heritage Centre

6. National Gallery Singapore

7. Singapore City Gallery

8. ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands

9. Peranakan Museum

10. Asian Civilisations Museum

Battlebox was also ranked the 14th top museum in Asia. The War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam came out tops, ahead of The Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses in Xi’an, China in second place and the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in the third. — TODAY