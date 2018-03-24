The world’s most famous tulip festival in the Netherlands is now open

AMSTERDAM, March 24 — Tulip season is officially open in the Netherlands, with the opening of their famous Keukenhof gardens.

Along with a heady perfume, love is also in the air at one of the biggest flower parks in the world.

For the park’s 69th anniversary, the garden is themed after "Romance in Flowers." To set the mood, visitors will also be serenaded amongst the tulips with classical musical performances.

Located around 30 minutes from Amsterdam, Keukenhof is famous for its fields of brightly colored tulips which carpet 32 hectares of grounds. Overall, the park boasts more than seven million flower bulbs and 800 varieties of flowering tulips.

Along with the Netherlands’ most iconic tulip, the gardens also grow hyacinths, daffodils, orchids, roses, carnations, irises and lilies among other flowers.

Every year the park attracts about one million visitors from 100 countries, three-quarters of whom come from abroad.

The park closes May 13.