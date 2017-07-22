The Seine ‘reinvented’ with floating bakery and art gallery, cabaret and brewery

The Seine in Paris will be ‘reinvented’. ― AFP picPARIS, July 22 ― Plans to transform the Seine in Paris have been released and include everything from an electronic cabaret to a floating bakery and an Olympic-sized swimming area.

After putting out a call for proposals on how to “Reinvent the Seine” last year, the city announced the winners this week, offering a preview of what's to come.

The winning proposals were chosen as part of an urban renewal initiative that aims to turn the Seine ― from Paris to Rouen to Le Havre ― into a major development project.

After vetting 174 proposals submitted from around the world, officials green-lit 20 projects, including about a dozen that will open in and around Paris.

Plans for the Pont Alexandre III, for instance, call for an electronic cabaret, aimed at turning the banks of the Seine into a thriving destination for Parisian nightlife.

The space will also host music, dance, theater, art and light installations. It's currently home to the trendy restaurant and bar Faust.

A floating bakery will also open on the Seine, allowing customers to board the boat to buy their baguette sandwich or lemon tart.

An aquatic complex will feature an Olympic-sized swimming pool, activity center, squash court and garden.

Other approvals include a floating art gallery, along with residential and short-term vacation rental spaces, co-working spaces, gardens and a craft brewery.

This week, Mayor Anne Hidalgo inaugurated the opening of a public outdoor swimming spot in the Bassin de la Villette, in northeastern Paris. ― AFP-Relaxnews