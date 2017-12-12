The most wish-listed homes on Airbnb in 2017

Atlanta treehouse is one of most wish-listed homes on Airbnb. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 12 ― A fairytale treehouse for adults in the city of Atlanta was one of the most wish-listed homes on Airbnb in 2017.

The short-term vacation rental site released a country by country look of the most popular homes on people’s wish lists ― homes bookmarked for future travel or fantasy travel bucket lists.

In the US, the “Secluded Intown Treehouse“ is described as an urban retreat, as it’s located minutes from downtown Atlanta, hidden within pockets of city forest.

Connected by rope-bridges, three separate, elevated cabins set amongst the trees offer a sitting room where guests can read and seek quiet; a hammock deck where they can commune with a 165-year-old Southern Short-Leaf pine tree known locally as “Old Man”; and bedroom, which is outfitted with a double bed that can sleep two and be rolled out onto the platform so guests can sleep under the stars.

Impressively, the listing has a five out of five-star rating amongst its 276 reviews.

The most popular listing in France, meanwhile, is a bright, airy, summer home in Labenne (southwest France) called Amani (which means “peace” in Swahili), whose centrepiece is a big outdoor pool. The house sleeps eight.

And in Japan, a traditional Japanese guest house that features a garden and tatami room in the heart of Tokyo for a reasonable US$69 (RM281) a night was the most wish-listed home for Airbnb users in 2017.

Check out the entire list, which highlights the most popular homes by country here. ― AFP-Relaxnews