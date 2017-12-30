The most expensive New Year’s Eve destinations in Canada this year

Whistler Village, in Whistler, British Columbia. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 30 — Revellers ringing in the new year at Whistler, BC will be paying the most for the privilege of partying at Canada’s most prestigious ski resort.

According to a survey by CheapHotels.org, Whistler outranks every other Canadian city on their list of priciest New Year’s Eve destinations this year. The survey looked at the cheapest available double rooms in 20 popular Canadian destinations.

At Whistler, travellers will have paid more than C$700 (RM2,260.65) for the cheapest double room available this weekend.

On the other hand, revellers on a budget who haven’t yet made their New Year’s Eve plans will want to consider Toronto, where the cheapest double room rings in at a more reasonable US$147 (RM597) a night.

After Whistler, Quebec City (US$414) and Niagara Falls (US$329) round out the top three spots on the most expensive cities list — all destinations popular for ski, winter traditions and outdoor lights and festivities.

Rates for the survey reflect the price for the cheapest available double room on December 31. Only hotels with a central location and a three-star rating or more were considered.

Here are the top 10 most expensive New Year’s Eve destinations in Canada this year:

1. Whistler C$745

2. Quebec City C$414

3. Niagara Falls C$329

4. Banff C$314

5. Canmore C$217

6. Niagara on the Lake C$210

7. Vancouver C$179

8. Montreal C$164

9. Victoria C$149

10. Toronto C$147 — APF-Relaxnews