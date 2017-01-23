The mad Lunar New Year travel rush in China well underway (VIDEO)

BEIJING, Jan 23 — Tens of thousands of people joined the world's largest human migration and left China's capital by train today, making their way home for family reunions during the Lunar New Year holidays.

The 40-day travel frenzy surrounding the week-long Lunar New Year began on January 13, and will last until February 21.

During this period, the estimated total volume of people is expected to be almost three billion, up 2.2 per cent from the previous year, according to China's Transport Ministry.

A passenger rests during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year inside a railway station in Shanghai January 15, 2017. — Reuters picState broadcaster CCTV reported that about 9.2 million train journeys were expected to be made across the country today alone.

Many people working in Beijing use the national holiday, also known as the "Spring Festival," to go back home despite the trip being an exhausting feat.

“Every year it's crowded like this, and (I) have got used to it. It's not bad to be crowded during the spring festival, but of course I still have to get back home,” said Liu Jinfeng, 22, heading back to his hometown of northern Heilongjiang province.

“Travelling back home during the spring festival is always like this. I'm fine with it as long as I can get a ticket,” said Yang Xiaohui, 55, from central Henan province.

Festivities in China this year will get underway on January 27, the eve of the Year of the Rooster. — Reuters