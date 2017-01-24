The Danna Langkawi named top hotel in Malaysia for third year running

The Danna Langkawi, Malaysia is ranked as the top hotel in Malaysia, followed by The Datai Langkawi and Casa del Mar, Langkawi. — Picture courtesy of TripAdvisorSINGAPORE, Jan 24 — TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, today announced the Asian winners of its 2017 Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels.

At a regional level, the top three hotels for Asia are located in South-east Asia — Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Ubud, Indonesia, is ranked No. 1 in Asia and No. 2 in the world, followed by boutique hotel Shinta Mani Resort in Siem Reap, Cambodia and Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In the 15th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top 7,607 properties in 109 countries and eight regions worldwide, in the categories of Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance and Family.

“Choosing the right hotel can sometimes be an arduous task for the one planning the holiday. Because TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice hotel winners are recognised for service, value and quality, travellers can be confident that they are booking a place that millions have stamped their approval on,” said Janice Lee Fang, TripAdvisor’s Communications Director, Asia Pacific.

“The Danna Langkawi has being Malaysia’s top hotel for three years in a row which speaks to how consistently the hotel has been able to deliver a winning traveller experience for all who visit. Congratulations to the team for this great achievement!”

“It’s a great honour to receive the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award for the No. 1 Hotel in Malaysia for the third consecutive year. We’re also delighted to be ranked the No. 1 luxury hotel in Malaysia and No. 1 for best service — this is the icing on the cake,” said Pascal Masse, General Manager, The Danna Langkawi.

“The biggest contributor to this success is none other than our associates who have continuously extended warm and genuine hospitality to our guests all year round. We’d also like to thank our guests who have spent time and effort to put in kind words about our associates and our property through sharing their wonderful experiences on TripAdvisor. We look forward to providing an even higher level of service and better experiences to all our guests,” he added.

Top 10 Travellers’ Choice Hotels in Malaysia

1. The Danna Langkawi, Malaysia

2. The Datai Langkawi

3. Casa del Mar, Langkawi

4. Pangkor Laut Resort

5. Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

6. Tanjong Jara Resort

7. Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa

8. Four Seasons Resort Langkawi, Malaysia

9. The Chateau Spa & Organic Wellness Resort

10. Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur