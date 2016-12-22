The Beekman, Fendi Private Suites among top new luxury hotels of 2016

Helena Bay Lodge, New Zealand. — AFP pic

AUCKLAND, Dec 22 — LTI, Luxury Travel Intelligence, a company which provides international guidance for high-end travelers, has drawn up a list of the best luxury hotel openings in 2016.

The number one position goes to Helena Bay Lodge in New Zealand.

The last to be included in the ranking is Les Neiges in Courchevel, France, which just opened on December 16.

Having visited 53 new luxury hotels around the world, Luxury Travel Intelligence says that Helena Bay Lodge is on the way to becoming one of the best hotels on the planet.

Able to accommodate up to ten guests, it offers just five suites and highly attentive staff.

The hotel is set against the idyllic backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

Guests can go diving or simply relax on the adjacent private beach. They can also take a killer whale-spotting helicopter trip over the ocean.

France and Italy: luxury destinations

While the Caribbean remains a very popular luxury hotel destination, such as the Pink Sands Club in the Grenadine Islands and Le Barthelemy at St Barth’s, Europe is also well represented on the list, thanks to France and Italy.

2016 has been a very busy year for the luxury hotel business in France. After a period of refurbishment, the legendary Ritz reopened in June. Luxury Travel Intelligence describes the hotel as a “go to” when in Paris.

And in Courchevel, the Barrière group is ranked in tenth position with Les Neiges, its very first hotel in the mountains.

LTI- Luxury Travel Intelligence also singled out Fendi Private Suites in Rome, which is located above the prestigious fashion house’s flagship store. The other Italian luxury hotel opening on the list is located near Lake Como. Il Sereno offers splendid views, which greatly impressed the experts.

Top 10 luxury hotel openings in 2016

1. Helena Bay Lodge, New Zealand

2. Pink Sands Club, Canouan

3. Soneva Jani, Maldives

4. The Beekman, New York

5. Le Barthelemy, St-Barth’s

6. Ritz, Paris

7. Fendi Private Suites, Rome

8. Il Sereno, Lake Como

9. The Lodge Feline Fields, Kalahari

10. Les Neiges - Courchevel. — AFP-Relaxnews