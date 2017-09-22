Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

Thailand’s Grand Palace to temporarily close to visitors for a month from Sept 30

Friday September 22, 2017
12:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Kardashians will be executed!’ — armed woman targets sistersThe Edit: ‘Kardashians will be executed!’ — armed woman targets sisters

The Edit: Fendi finds happy place in the sunThe Edit: Fendi finds happy place in the sun

The Edit: Zappa to tour… as hologramThe Edit: Zappa to tour… as hologram

The Edit: ‘Metal Gear’ lives on in ‘Left Alive’The Edit: ‘Metal Gear’ lives on in ‘Left Alive’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The closure is to enable preparations for the royal cremation ceremony for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. — AFP picThe closure is to enable preparations for the royal cremation ceremony for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. — AFP picBANGKOK, Sept 22 — Thailand’s Grand Palace will be temporarily closed to visitors throughout next month to give way for preparations for a royal cremation ceremony for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a statement of the Bureau of the Royal Household issued yesterday, the Grand Palace and adjacent Emerald Buddha temple will be closed to visitors from September 30 and will be open as usual from October 30.

The Bureau of the Royal Household earlier announced that September 30 will be the last day for members of the public to visit the Grand Palace to pay homage to the late monarch. 

The royal cremation ceremony will be held on nearby Sanam Luang ground from October 25 to October 29. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline