Take flight in comfort and style with AirAsia in the Hawk

The Hawk ― sleeker, lighter and optimised for your comfort. ― Picture courtesy of AirAsiaPETALING JAYA, March 30 ― AirAsia’s new economy seats will get your heart racing, with its new Formula 1-inspired slimline seat.

Passengers can expect to take flight soon with the Hawk, after AirAsia announced it was the launch customer for industry newcomers Mirus Aircraft Seating’s innovation with ultra-slim backrest and ergonomic design.

Combining aircraft cabin innovation with the best of racing engineering, the Hawk will be installed in all of AirAsia's existing Airbus A320 aircraft and incoming A320neo aircraft, totalling more than 300 planes and nearly 60,000 seats.

The high-performance economy class seat ― made from carbon fibre, aluminium and genuine leather upholstery ― is ergonomically optimised for comfort, and is engineered for enhanced durability and reliability.

Being lighter, it is expected to help AirAsia reduce fuel consumption by more than 70,000 litres and lower CO2 emissions by 200 tonnes per aircraft per year, meeting the airline’s ongoing commitment to low air fares and sustainable business practices.

AirAsia Group CEO and AirAsia X Co-Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said, “Not only is this premium seat more comfortable and boasts more legroom but it also weighs less, which is good for our guests, our bottom line and the environment as well.

“This is just the beginning. More innovations are on the way, including a personal electronic device holder and high power 2A USB port so our guests can stay powered and connected as they enjoy our great inflight content. It really will be a true step-change in LCC passenger experience.”

With decades of expertise in Formula 1 and the automotive sector, Mirus' Hawk is a marvel, made from a full composite frame for strength and flexibility, and uses fewer moving parts, making it 40 per cent lighter than conventional seats.

AirAsia currently operates low-cost flights to more than 100 destinations in countries such as India, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand.