Survey: French vacationers use smartphone for selfies, Italians for underwater pictures

French respondents were the biggest fans of smartphone selfies. ― AFP picLONDON, March 4 ― Online travel portal Opodo reports that 48 per cent of English, German and Swedish travellers use their mobile phones less during their vacation time, while 45 per cent of French travelers admit using their mobile in the same way as the rest of the year.

Before publishing its overview of 2017 travel trends and future forecasts, March 14, Opodo has shared a snapshot of how vacationers use their mobile phones.

While travellers of some nationalities are preoccupied with the weather during their trip, all nationalities covered by the poll ― carried out in France, Germany, England, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the USA ― agree that a battery that can hold its own is essential.

Unsurprisingly, vacationers use their smartphones for taking photos, and the selfie function is crucial for some. The French appear to be the most narcissistic of the bunch, topping the list of travellers (36 per cent) who say they need this function, compared to 32 per cent of Italians, 29 per cent of Portuguese and 11 per cent of Swedish travelers polled. However, 70 per cent of French respondents said that they also take a regular camera on vacation.

The poll also revealed that Italians (52 per cent), in particular, are fans of equipment allowing them to take their phones underwater.

The study was carried out by One Poll, surveying a sample of 12,000 people from eight countries (England, France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the USA). ― AFP-Relaxnews