Striking ‘Ribbon’ building planned for Sydney’s Darling Harbour

A rendering of ‘The Ribbon’ in Sydney's Darling Harbour. ― AFP picSYDNEY, Aug 5 ― Sydney's skyline is to get an eye-catching new element, as the design practice Hassell reveals its design for “The Ribbon,” a new complex planned for the city's Darling Harbour.

The building is named for its undulating shape, which rises between two elevated roadways, acting as a gateway to the western side of Sydney's Central Business District and forming a link between high rises to the west and Darling Harbour to the east.

Within the building will be an expected 400-plus five-star hotel rooms, 1,800 square metres of retail space and 10,000 square metres of new or improved public spaces. It will also include new premises for the IMAX theater currently on-site.

The complex will likewise improve sightlines over the harbor and will create new pedestrian connections across Cockle Bay and between the harbor and Darling Quarter, with the goal of linking the city and harbour precincts.

The Ribbon is expected to open in 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews