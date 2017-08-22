Steel yourself for the record-breaking spinning roller coaster debuting in the US

Artist renderings for the Time Traveller spinning roller coaster at Silver Dollar City. — Picture courtesy of Silver Dollar CityLOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Plans for the Time Traveller, the world’s fastest, steepest and tallest spinning roller coaster have been revealed, with features like a 90-degree vertical drop and a trio of gravity-defying loops.

Instead of regular forward-facing trains, sketches for the Time Traveller call for four-seater cars that rotate and spin at dizzying speeds as the ride screams past scenic mountain and forest terrain, and careens into twists, turns and gravity-defying loops.

When it opens at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri next spring, the US$26-million (RM111 million) thrill ride will snag a slew of world records, including the title of the fastest, steepest and tallest spinning roller coaster in the world, the park claims.

Here are the specs:

Fastest: Top speed of 50 miles (80 km) per hour

Steepest: A 10-storey, 90-degree vertical drop engineered down an Ozarks mountainside

Tallest: Custom-designed for mountainous terrain with its tallest point at 100 feet

First and only thrill ride to be designed with three inversions: a dive loop, a vertical loop and a zero-G Roll

First and only ride with a vertical loop: A 95-foot tall loop

In the Gallery

Fastest roller coaster: Formula Rossa at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi. The Formula Rossa can accelerate up to 240 km/h (149 mph) in less than five seconds. — Picture courtesy of Ferrari World



Largest roller coaster loop: Full Throttle at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, California. At 38.75 m (127.13 ft), the Full Throttle owns the title of largest loop. The total ride lasts one minute and 30 seconds. — Picture courtesy of Six Flags Magic Mountain



Most inversions: The Smiler, Staffordshire, UK. The gravity-defying ride The Smiler at Alton Towers Resort in the UK is designed with 14 track inversions that whisks riders at speeds of up to 85km/hr (53 mph), with the highest drop reaching 30m (92 ft). The ride lasts two minutes and 45 seconds. — Picture courtesy of TowersStreet / Wikipédia



Oldest continuously-operating roller coaster: The Scenic Railway at Luna Park, Melbourne, Australia. For lovers of creaky, old traditional coasters, the Scenic Railway is a heritage thrill ride, having opened to the public on December 13, 1912. — Picture courtesy of Stevage / Wikipédia



Longest steel roller coaster: Steel Dragon 2000 at Nagashima Spaland in Japan. At 2.48 km (1.54 mi) long, the Steel Dragon 2000 holds the record for the longest track length. — Picture courtesy of Ivan Lucas / Wikipédia



Tallest water coaster: Massiv, Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Water Park, Texas. At 25m (82 ft) tall, the water coaster in Texas holds the record for tallest water coaster. — Picture courtesy of Schlitterbahn Galveston



Artist renderings for the Time Traveller, a spinning roller coaster at Silver Dollar City in Missouri, August 22, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Silver Dollar City

First and only ride with a double launch: 0 to 47 mph (76 kmph) in 3 seconds; 30 to 45 mph (48 to 72 kmph) in 3.5 seconds

Another popular example of a spinning roller coaster is The Joker at Six Flags Mexico.

Silver Dollar City is themed after 19th-century America, and features 40 thrill rides and attractions.

The current titleholder for the world’s tallest roller coaster is a 25-meter-tall (81 feet) thrill ride called MASSIV at Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Water Park in Galveston, Texas. — AFP-Relaxnews