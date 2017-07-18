Star Wars and Marvel-themed hotels coming to Disney Parks

An artist’s rendering of a future Star Wars hotel and resort, Walt Disney World. — Pictures courtesy of Disney Parks ORLANDO, July 18 — Along with announcing a raft of new attractions coming to parks in the coming years, Disney also unveiled new hotel, resort and cruise developments that include plans to open Star Wars and Marvel-themed hotels, a French Riviera-themed resort, and the launch of their seventh cruise ship.

At D23, the official biannual Disney fan club conference which took place over the weekend, 7,000 attendees were among the first to learn about the new projects.

Here’s a look at the highlights:

Star Wars-themed resort at Walt Disney World, Florida

When the Star Wars-themed resort opens, it will debut as part of Disney’s new “360 vacation concept,” a completely immersive experience that includes costumes and forms of storytelling that will touch every part of the hotel guest experience, said Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek.

An artist’s conceptual drawing of the Space restaurant at the Star Wars hotel.“From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100 per cent immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

Marvel hotel comes to Disneyland Paris

A new Marvel-themed hotel will open at the Parisian outpost of Disneyland. “Disney’s Hotel New York-The Art of Marvel” will bring some of the most popular characters from the Marvel universe to France, including Iron Man, The Avengers, and Spider Man, among others.

A visual for the planned Disney Riviera Resort. Disney Riviera Resort, Walt Disney World Resort

Scheduled to open in 2019, the Disney Riviera Resort will feature 300 units, and a new skyway transportation system connecting the resort to the rest of the park. The Disney Skyliner will be comprised of gondolas and offer guests a bird’s-eye view of the sprawling theme park.

New cruise line

Disney is building a seventh cruise ship to add to their fleet; this new addition will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. The new ship is expected to be completed in 2022, and will feature 1,250 guest staterooms. The vessel will be slightly larger than the latest Disney ships, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Another two ships, which were previously announced, are also in development and are expected to be completed in 2021 and 2023. — AFP-Relaxnews