Sorry, folks, Disneyland in Indonesia is just a fairy tale

Disney character Mickey Mouse is seen above the entrance at Disneyland Paris ahead of the 25th anniversary of the park in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, March 16, 2017. — Reuters picJAKARTA, April 18 — The Walt Disney Company has denied media reports that a Disneyland theme park will be built in Indonesia.

The rumours gained momentum over the weekend after local media quoted Boyolali Regent Seno Samudro as claiming that the regency of Boyolali in Central Java, which is situated around 500km from the capital city of Jakarta, had been chosen as the site for what would have been the fourth Disney-themed theme park in Asia, after Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

“The first stone will be set in September 2017,” said Seno was quoted as saying by Bisnis.com last Thursday.

He also said that President Joko Widodo had approved the 100-hectare project, even “instructing him to speed up investment permits.”

Truth be told, the initial reports raised eyebrows in Indonesia, and now Walt Disney Company’s South-east Asia director of communications, Sesha Kanthamraju, has killed off the rumours once and for all.

In a statement issued to Kompas, he said: “Though Indonesia is a priority market for The Walt Disney Company in South-east Asia we do not have plans to open Disneyland in Indonesia at this time.”