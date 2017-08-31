Soaking in the history of Bath

Thermae Bath Spa is England's only public hot spring bath. ― TODAY picBATH, Aug 31 ― It is a scorching summer day and visitors, locals and tourists alike, are grateful for the elusive British sun and rooftop pool at Thermae Bath Spa. The water in this pool, however, is 32°C — warm even for someone from the tropics. But the sunbathers are happily splashing around.

Perhaps it is the bird’s-eye view of the glorious Georgian and Palladian architecture built in honey-coloured limestone all around us, or the fact that visitors are just happy to be soaking in the history (and mineral-rich water) of the city of Bath, originally founded as a settlement called Aquae Sulis by the Romans 2,000 years ago.

As the city celebrates the bicentenary of one of its most famous residents, Jane Austen’s, death this year, a large number of the visitors here are literature and history buffs.

Although Austen only spent a few years here, where two of her published works — Northanger Abbey and Persuasion — were set, Bath still hosts an annual Jane Austen Festival at which fans don period costumes of that era and participate in city walks, talks and the dances of Austen’s time.

A good way to take in the history of Bath is to join a free walking tour (visitbath.co.uk) conducted by the Mayor of Bath Honorary Guides. There are tours at least twice a day. Volunteer guides are mostly robust retirees who dish out interesting facts, figures, trivia and anecdotes (many have lived in Bath since birth) while keeping a hale and hearty pace over cobbled stones and manicured lawns during the two-hour walk.

We start at the churchyard of Bath Abbey, a well-preserved Gothic structure, before proceeding to the now-defunct Roman Baths, built over the city's three geothermic sources and reopened in 2010 after a US$8 million (RM34.1 million) restoration exercise.

Next, we stop by Sally Lunn’s Eating House, said to the oldest shop in town — first built in the 13th century before being taken over in the 17th century by a refugee from France who invented the famous eponymous bun. It has a brioche-like texture and is best enjoyed warm with butter, according to the guide.

St John’s Hospital was where the penniless and sick, who travelled to the city for the curative powers of the water, were put away because they were thought to be an eyesore in a city seen as “the premier resort of frivolity and fashion”, where the London high society would gather for their off-season parties.

Queen Square is a beautifully landscaped area framed by Georgian buildings, notably the Royal Crescent and the Circus, which offer unobstructed views of a lush meadow.

Fortunately, many of Bath’s architectural treasures survived World War II (which destroyed hundreds of other buildings).

Austen’s attractions such as the Assembly rooms where the ladies and gentlemen of her time met and socialised are also covered during the walk.

Shop at the arcade in Pulteney Bridge. ― TODAY picIf you are a hardcore fan, you may opt for a more specialised Austen experience through Jacada Travel where a historical interpreter dressed as Austen or a character in her books will meet you at your hotel and take you through Bath, visiting the places — such as the house the author lived in — that had inspired her writing.

Bath is very popular with day trippers who make London their base because the compact city centre can be covered by foot in a full day.

Stay a night or two to savour the fine details of Georgian architecture, shop at Pulteney Bridge, climb the 212 steps up the Bath Abbey for panoramas of the city, or take a 40-minute walk to the lovely Prior Park Landscape Gardens, a landscaped woodlands where the highlight is a Palladian Bridge.

A hot-spring holiday especially in autumn is not something to be rushed. And one of the best places to stay is The Gainsborough Bath Spa Hotel (named after the famous painter who stayed in Bath in the 1760s). The first five-star hotel to open in the city in 30 years, it is owned by the YTL group. The hotel was restored from two hospitals — Victorian and Georgian.

Thought centrally located, the hotel is a destination in itself. Opened two years ago, it is the only hotel with direct access to the geothermal source that pumps mineral-rich water into the baths of its in-house “spa village”, which is spread over two floors.

Besides a well-appointed spa with a comprehensive spa menu — which includes treatments familiar to Asian guests such as the Ginger Renewal treatment for addressing water retention issues and a Malay massage for easing muscle knots — there are three pools of varying temperatures, a sauna and an ice chamber.

One of the best restaurants in Bath also happens to be in the hotel. The Gainsborough Restaurant is helmed by Dan Moon, who laces his beautifully plated creations made using local produce with Asian accents such coating a devon duck with plum sauce to take away the gamey edge in Creedy Carver duck breast.

Bath has plenty to offer, whether you are a lover of historical architecture, pastoral walks, or even just a bon vivant who loves a spa pampering session. ― TODAY