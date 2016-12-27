So long, 2016! A New Year’s Eve party guide in Singapore

Siloso Beach Party (SBP), Singapore’s iconic and only beach countdown party, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with crowd favourites like its signature foam pool. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Dec 27 — For some, 2016 has not been an easy year. Political upheavals, election upsets, economic turmoil, celebrity deaths and break-ups — these are just some of the major events that the world has seen and wants to bid farewell to.

So what better way to start afresh and to kick off the new year with a bang than raising a glass of bubbly at a rock-out party as the clock strikes 12?

There are, of course, the huge shindigs at mainstream countdown events, which are happening in Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth (it is free!) and Marina Bay, to name a few.

But besides these, there are other partying options for everyone to usher in 2017 as well, whether your partying style is beach casual or alternative hipster, or you just want to usher in the New Year away from the crowds (but still be close enough to enjoy the fireworks and panoramic view).

Here are our suggestions for you to party the night away and forget 2016 even happened.

Casual partying on the beach

If you want a spot where you can show up in your most relaxed beach- wear and flip flops, feel the sea breeze on your face and sand between your toes, and dance the night away with your pals from dusk to dawn, then the X-ceptional Siloso Beach Party at Sentosa is a definite pit stop for New Year Eve fun.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Singapore’s only beach countdown party has become an iconic New Year Eve staple, with its signature foam pool and beachy vibes. In fact, organisers say they welcome over 10,000 revellers every year.

“With our coming of age, we serve an iconic, Singapore-style, countdown experience on the very shores of Sentosa, and (the event) is emerging as one of the region’s most definitive beach countdown parties,” said Agatha Yap, director of sales & marketing at Sentosa Development Corporation.

Yap promises that you can look forward to “12 hours of non-stop exhilarating fun, entertainment and cheer”.

Join in the celebrations and enjoy the electronic music, which will be a mainstay at the Siloso shortline this year. Headlined by Dutch DJ and producer Quintino, one of the leading forces in the global music scene today, the line-up of regional and local DJs include Kat DJ from the Philippines and Caden and Shawn, winners of the Sentosa DJ Spin Off in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Also new this year is a pampering session that awaits ladies amid the partying. Presented by Kao, the ladies-only booth will offer female party-goers the opportunity to freshen up and pamper themselves as they get ready for the next round of partying. Revellers will also get to pen their resolutions on a resolution board, and enjoy a spectacular display of fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

SILOSO BEACH, SENTOSA: From 6pm to 6am. www.sentosa.com.sg/silosobeachparty or call 1800-SENTOSA (7368672)

Countdown with a spectacular view

You will not be disappointed with the party at Smoke and Mirrors if you want a spectacular view of fireworks. The rooftop bar, perched on the Old Supreme Court Building, was named the City’s Best New Rooftop with a View by TimeOut magazine in November last year.

Assistant bar manager Koo Chee Wai said: “We’ve got one of the best panoramic views of the Marina Bay skyline and fireworks display, an intimate and magnetic space, and plenty of champagne to celebrate the occasion.”

While last year’s NYE party was a “relatively toned-down affair” as the bar was still in its first few months of operations at the then newly-opened National Gallery Singapore, this year, Koo said they plan to make up for it with a ramped up celebration.

“We’re amping things up with DJ Kaye from Darker From Wax spinning at our bar for the first time, and partnering with brands such as Zalora and Allies of Skin for giveaways,” he added.

Aura Sky Lounge at the National Gallery is another good spot for a NYE Countdown party while enjoying the fireworks along the Marina Bay skylineSo far, 70 per cent of their seats have been snapped up, with only two outdoor terrace tables left.

“Interestingly, we’re getting booked by some of the guests who came for last year’s NYE party, which shows that Smoke & Mirrors is the place to be,” Koo shared.

Another good party spot at the National Gallery Singapore with a spectacular view of the city skyline is Aura’s rooftop Sky Lounge, which is hosting its New Year’s Eve Countdown Party for the second time.

Guests get to enjoy an unhindered view of the colourful fireworks against the beautiful Marina Bay skyline while grooving to the music with the breeze in your hair as local DJ Mad Jester spins Mambo Jambo beats from 9pm until 1am.

An Aura spokesperson said “requests to book our NYE countdown party have started to come in since March this year, including many foreign guests travelling to Singapore”.

If you want a different view, head on over to Customs House, Collyer Quay. At Japanese restaurant and bar Kinki, you can usher in the New Year with a breathtaking view of the New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacle against Kinki’s eclectic graffiti art display at the rooftop bar.

Not in the mood for Japanese food? Try Braci, an exclusive and Italian hideaway recently opened in September this year. Run by restaurateur-chef Beppe De Vito, the restaurant and rooftop bar is perched on the top two floors of a newly-restored shophouse by the Singapore River in the heart of bustling Boat Quay, where you get a spectacular view of the river and Marina Bay fireworks.

SMOKE & MIRRORS.9pm till late. Email reserve@smokeandmirrors.com.sg or call 9234 8122

AURA. 8pm till late at Sky Lounge. Email book@aura.sg or call 6866 1977

KINKI. 8pm till late at the rooftop bar. Email enquiry@kinki.com.sg or call 6533 3471

BRACI. 8.30pm onwards at the rooftop bar. Email book@braci.sg or call 6866 1933

Party hard (off the grid)

If you want to avoid the massive crowds typical of countdown parties but still do not want to stray too far from the vibrant city centre where all the action is at, KPO, located at the Killiney Post Office building on Orchard Road, is your best bet.

“Black — KPO’s New Year Eve Party, is perfect for those who don’t want to squeeze through massive crowds at the Marina and CBD areas for a countdown party. The great energy, vibe and accessible town location will guarantee a good time without all the hassle,” said Audrey Liu, KPO spokesperson and Imaginings business development manager.

Silent Disco NYE party promises to be innovative and alternative, perfect for hipsters looking for a good time away from the crowds. — TODAY picThe music promises to be reason enough to make the trip down, with a much-awaited performance from rock band Energy, who are reuniting after 15 years. The band will be led by its former frontman, veteran rocker Douglas Oliverio, who still performs at The Berlin Bar & Restaurant at Chijmes, as part of its resident band, John Molina & Krueger with friends.

There will also be live DJs spinning till 2am along with pint-for-pint draught beer all night long.

Another countdown party to check out far away from the crowds is the Silent Disco NYE at Kult Kafé in Emily Hill. Imagine a room full of dancing party-goers, all wearing individual wireless headsets that glow brightly in either red, green or blue, raving to music that only they can hear and with the dance floor transformed into an immersive and interactive light installation controlled by the dancers.

Organised by Silent Disco Asia, which had previously successful editions at Neon Lights Festival and Singapore River Festival, there will be three DJs on site, all playing a different style of music.

Party-goers are able to flick between the different channels — green, blue and red — on their individual headsets, with music options ranging from disco grooves to house music and rock music. This means it is entirely up to you how you wish to ring in the New Year — and that is music to our ears. On that note, we wish you a happy, rocking, New Year!

BLACK — KPO’S NYE PARTY. KPO Cafe Bar. 6pm till late. https://www.facebook.com/events/689640187880824/

SILENT DISCO NYE. Kult Kafe. 8pm till late, https://www.facebook.com/events/365834917098044/ — TODAY