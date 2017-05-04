Last updated Thursday, May 04, 2017 9:58 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

SIA launches flights powered by biofuels from used cooking oil

Thursday May 4, 2017
09:46 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Rediscovering SeoulThe Edit: Rediscovering Seoul

The Edit: FB to add content monitorsThe Edit: FB to add content monitors

The Edit: Kate Spade to open Paris flagshipThe Edit: Kate Spade to open Paris flagship

The Edit: The first trailer for Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ is finally hereThe Edit: The first trailer for Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ is finally here

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The first of the 12 flights, SQ31, successfully landed in Singapore on Tuesday with 206 passengers on board following a near 17-hour trip from San Francisco. — Reuters picThe first of the 12 flights, SQ31, successfully landed in Singapore on Tuesday with 206 passengers on board following a near 17-hour trip from San Francisco. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, May 4 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be using biofuels to partly power 12 of its flights over the next three months, as part of an effort to reduce international aviation emissions, announced the national carrier yesterday.

The first of the 12 flights, SQ31, successfully landed in Singapore on Tuesday with 206 passengers on board following a near 17-hour trip from San Francisco.

In a joint statement with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), SIA said the remaining 11 “green package” flights, on its “most fuel-efficient aircraft” the Airbus A350-900, will also ply the non-stop

San Francisco to Singapore route. The biofuel had been produced from used cooking oil.

The SIA “green package” flights are powered by both biofuel and conventional jet fuel, though the airline did not disclose the exact energy mix.

According to SIA, SQ31 is the first in the world to combine the use of biofuels, a fuel-efficient aircraft and optimised flight operations facilitated by CAAS.

“Singapore Airlines’ fleet is already among the most modern and fuel-efficient in the world. We now want to push ourselves further and are embarking on this initiative to help promote the use of sustainable biofuel in an operationally and commercially viable manner,” said SIA’s CEO Goh Choon Phong.

Other than the ongoing “green-package” flights, SIA and CAAS have worked together in recent years on several other carbon emissions-reducing initiatives in international aviation. In January 2010, both organisations participated in the Asia and Pacific Initiative to Reduce Emissions (Aspire) programme, which yielded about 6 per cent in fuel savings during a demonstration flight from Los Angeles to Singapore via Tokyo.

Since then, CAAS and SIA have launched regular Aspire flights on the Los Angeles-Singapore route. Flights to Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Wellington have also been incrementally added to the Aspire programme. — TODAY

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline