Scoot launches Singapore-Berlin route

The 13-hour Singapore-Berlin flights would use Boeing 787 Dreamliners. — TODAY picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Singapore-based Scoot has become the only low-cost carrier that offers non-stop flights between Southeast Asia and Berlin with the launch of its Singapore-Berlin route, that is slated to take off on June 20, 2018.

Its Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan, said the passengers could opt for the economy class from as low as RM1,807 for two-way tax-inclusive or indulge in ScootBiz to enjoy full-leather 38-inch pitch seat, 30- kilogram checked-in baggage with meals and drinks included from as low as RM6,204 for two-way tax-inclusive.

The four-times weekly flights would operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with TR734 departing Singapore at 12.25 am while the return flight TR735 departing Berlin would arrive in Singapore at 3.45 am.

“The flights were arranged in such a way so that there would be ample time for passengers from Malaysia to catch their connecting flights in and out of Singapore.

“Between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, Scoot offers up to four-time daily flights that enable Malaysians to connect seamlessly to Berlin,” he told a press conference after the route launch here today.

He said Scoot was passionate about serving the Malaysian market by offering new routes which included long-haul destinations such as popular European cities; starting with Athens last June and now Berlin, making low-cost travel accessible.

Meanwhile, Vinod said, the Malaysian market was important for Scoot and therefore, the airline has introduced more destinations in Malaysia, namely Kuching (October 2017) and Kuantan (February 2017), in addition to Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang.

Also present at the launch today was Director of Marketing & Sales, German National Tourist Office (Asean), Chun Hoy Yuen.

Chun said the Berlin route would undoubtedly provide opportunities for more Malaysians to travel to and experience Germany by visiting Berlin.

“In 2017, Malaysians made 72,000 trips to Germany. The figure can surely be expected to rise this year. Similarly, this will also open doors for more Europeans to enjoy the wonders of Asia,” he said. — Bernama