Save on KLIA Ekspres fares when you fly with AirAsia

AirAsia passengers now enjoy a special rate on KLIA Ekspres fares of RM48 for one-way and RM88 for a return trip. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) has partnered AirAsia to offer a special KLIA Ekspres train fare of RM48 for one-way and RM88 for a return trip for the airlines’ passengers. The deal was introduced on September 21.

Passengers can now also book their tickets for Kuala Lumpur’s fastest airport transfer via AirAsia’s website, making it a one-stop ticketing solution, said ERL in a statement here, today.

“With the inclusion of KLIA Ekspres, AirAsia’s passengers can easily manage and plan their travel arrangements through one site,” ERL Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales Management, Yeow Wei-Wen said.

The journey between KL Sentral and KLIA2 takes only 33 minutes. Special KLIA Ekspres child fares (two to 12 years old) at RM22 one-way and RM40 for a return trip is also being offered through the site.

AirAsia Bhd’s Head of Commercial, Spencer Lee said with this new partnership, AirAsia BIG members will earn 100 BIG points for the purchase of every KLIA Ekspres one-way adult ticket and 200 BIG points for a return adult ticket.

This AirAsia BIG Points offer is only available until October 20, 2017. Passengers can purchase the exclusive KLIA Ekspres fares through airasia.com under the Manage My Booking page. — Bernama