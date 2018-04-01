Sakura season in Kyoto: Birds, brides and cherry blossoms

The stone-paved streets of the Gion Shirakawa neighbourhood. – Pictures by CK LimKYOTO, April 1 — It’s sakura season again. Whether you’re a perennial hanami (cherry blossom viewing) junkie or a first time visitor to Japan in spring, it’s an exciting time.

Yet far too many of us get caught up in catching these flowers in full bloom and neglect their surroundings.

Where we view these blossoms is as crucial as what we view. It’s all part of the hanami experience.

This is especially true in Kyoto, the former Imperial capital of Japan (a distinction the city held for over a thousand years, to give you an idea of its import). History, nature and the passing of time all come together in one sublime package here.

Branches heavy with sakura (cherry blossoms) A Kyoto spring walkabout: Start early before the sun is high in the skyIt pays to start early before the sun is high in the sky and the light is too harsh. Gentle, naturally lit photography befits the fragile, ephemeral nature of these blossoms.

A good destination in Kyoto would be the Gion Shirakawa neighbourhood where cherry trees of the shidarezakura and somei yoshino varietals flower over the canal.

Of course, we are not the only ones who embrace this approach. Joining us are a geiko and her younger maiko (apprentice) — though given the profusion of kimono rental shops, these could be just tourists in geisha gear. They aren’t the only ones either; all along Gion’s many stone-paved streets and bridges over the canal are bevies of couples braving a full day of pre-wedding photoshoots.

All manner of wedding costumes This bride’s red parasol is a dramatic contrast to her white wataboshi hood (left). Traditional Shinto wedding kimonos: black for the groom, floral for the bride (right) It takes a village to execute a wedding photoshootWho could blame them? With the old machiya townhouses and the fleeting petals of sakura as their backdrop, this would be a wedding picture to treasure for years to come.

What makes it such a spectacle, though, is the sheer scale of the shoot’s Hollywood-style production: a photographer or two (an extra camera to capture a different angle), a make-up artist, an assistant to help lug around the couple’s change of clothing, and even a professional kimono dresser!

The best part — for passers-by such as us, I mean — is simply the great number of couples, often in different styles of dressing, all in a row. Nobody grumbles and everyone is incredibly patient with each other. Heartening and perhaps a useful rehearsal for their big day when a million things seem to take place at the same time.

Sakura blooms up close A group of youths changing into matsuri (festival) costumes on the river bankSome are conventionally attired in Western-style suits and bridal gowns. Many go for Shinto wedding costumes: the groom in a sombre black kimono; the bride in a white kimono, the colour a symbol of her grief over leaving her family.

We spot a few brides donning traditional wedding headgears. A wataboshi hood is supposedly worn to hide the bride’s face from others, revealing it only to her husband. (We’re not quite sure how this works out with all the cameras and spectators.) Tsunokakushi, another headgear typically made of white silk, is meant to conceal the bride’s “horns of jealousy” which is a rather dramatic nod to future domestic bliss.

Surely we must be fatigued from all that walking (and hapless gawking)? And so we are. Time for a little pick-me-up. While it can be a chore to locate a teahouse or café nearby (plus the more-than-likely long queue to get in, if the establishment’s popular), we have a more fun alternative.

The easy-to-miss Zef coffee bar Barista Mounir-san (back) and his Japanese assistant (front) Coffee to goHidden in plain sight, right along the main Gion Shirakawa path, is the tiny coffee bar Zef. Run by Mounir-san, who hails from Tunisia, the shop is less of a café and more of a coffee stand. In fact, there’s barely enough space for one of us to step inside to order our brew of choice.

While Mounir-san pulls shots of bold espresso — made from home-roasted Rwanda beans — with an Italian-made lever machine, his young apprentice does the order taking and serving. There are a couple of benches outside Zef for sitting and sipping your cuppa but the weather’s really too fine; better to drink on the go, taking in more of the views.

From Gion Shirakawa, it’s an easy stroll to the Shijo Bridge further south-east. The bridge spans Kyoto’s famous Kamogawa (Kamo River), another popular sakura spot. There are many small shops along the Pontocho Alley; a good back-up plan for us if the weather turns inclement.

Machiya (old wooden townhouses) viewed through tree branches Mandarin ducks swimming in the Kamogawa Crows splashing in the waterHowever, so long as the skies are clear, it’s really nicer to slowly navigate the length of Kamogawa. The touristy noryoyuka restaurants overlooking the river may not open for outdoor dining till summer but the resplendent cherry blossoms more than make up for this. Instead of wedding photoshoots, we stumble upon groups of youths changing into matsuri (festival) costumes for practice.

Beyond the cherry trees that line the river banks, Kamogawa (which translates to “duck river” from the Japanese words kamo and gawa) is home to an abundance of birdlife. There are ducks, of course; mandarin ducks and mallards swimming in pairs. There are graceful kites that resemble hawks from a distance, soaring high then flying low near the water.

Flying low, the graceful kite resembles a hawk A white wagtail flapping its wingsLittle egrets and migratory Chinese egrets are snowy-white notes against the pale pinks of the sakura. Grey herons and jet-black crows stay closer to the river, eyes sharp for food; fish for the former, scavenged tidbits for the latter.

There are black-headed gulls, grey-headed lapwings and great cormorants. We even spot a petite white wagtail, its monochromatic plumage helping it blend in till it flaps its wings.

Little egret perched on a sakura branchWhat a haven for birds and birdwatchers alike. What a paradise for cherry blossoms and hanami viewers, and all those blushing brides and gushing grooms too. What a beautiful spring, and oh what a beautiful time.

Getting there

Gion Shirakawa: From Gion-Shijo Station, walk north for 5 minutes till you reach the Gion Shirakawa path.

Kamogawa: From Gion Shirakawa, walk in the south-east direction till you reach the Shijo Bridge. From here, you may stroll along either bank of the river.

Zef Kyoto Gion Shirakawa

70-13 Motoyoshi-cho Higasihyama-ku, Kyoto, Japan

Open daily 11am-6pm, except Wed closed

www.facebook.com/zefkyotogion/