Valentine’s Day: Five locations where planet Earth opens its heart

The Heart of Voh is visible in a mangrove swamp in the North Province of New Caledonia. ― AFP pixNEW YORK, Feb 9 ― From Europe to the Pacific, there are thousands of places on Earth to say “I love you”. However, there are only a limited number of destinations where the landscape provides a natural setting for raising matters of the heart.

The Heart of Voh, New Caledonia

The natural heart shape which is visible in a mangrove swamp in the North Province of New Caledonia was made famous by French photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand when he used it on the cover of one of his books. Travellers who want to take their own pictures can climb 400 metres to a vantage point on nearby Mount Kathépaïk. But for the best view of the “Heart”, take a ride in one of the ultra-light aircraft that regularly fly over the spot. The excursion is not cheap, but the pilots are cooperative, and willing to open their aircraft doors to allow you to take the perfect picture.

The ‘heart-shaped rock’ on Maui, Hawaii, has become a major attraction for tourists who come to the area to see the Nakalele Blowhole.Heart-shaped rock near Nakalele blowhole, Hawaii

It seems hard to believe that such a perfect representation of tenderness is the work of nature without help from humankind. These days the “heart-shaped rock” on Maui, Hawaii, has become a major attraction for tourists who come to the area to see the Nakalele Blowhole, a spectacular natural geyser that shoots seawater up to 100 feet into the air.

Take time for an aerial tour of the Great Barrier Reef for an opportunity to take pictures of the area's famous ‘Heart Reef’.Heart Reef in Queensland, Australia

Travellers who visit the Whitsunday Islands on snorkelling trips usually take time for an aerial tour of the Great Barrier Reef which offers an opportunity to take pictures of the area's famous coral heart. Flights take off from the airport on Hamilton Island, which is also the starting point for ferry or light aircraft trips to Airlie Beach, and the rest of the islands. Flights over the reef also offer the perfect vantage point to appreciate the splendor of one of the world's most beautiful beaches, Whitehaven Beach.

Sunlight shines through the heart of Arizona in Antelope Canyon.Antelope Canyon, United States

Trekkers in Arizona rarely pass up the opportunity for a visit to the Navajo Nation reserve, which is home to the major vacation destination Lake Powell. The Upper and Lower Antelope Canyons carved out by torrential rains that have potential to drown travellers to this area offer an experience of the heart of the American West. In Lower Antelope Canyon observant visitors will be greeted with the vista of the sunlight shining through a perfectly heart-shaped aperture in the sandstone rock.

Corfu, Greece

To find your place in yet another natural heart, head to the Greek island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea. On the western side of the island intrepid travellers may be rewarded with a view of this heart-shaped lagoon, which is not easily seen from the ground. Only the lucky few who have a chance to fly over this destination can be certain of a perfect vantage point from which to observe this symbol of love. ― AFP-Relaxnews