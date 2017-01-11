Ryanair seizes Lufthansa’s crown as Europe’s biggest airline by passengers

Ryanair last week announced a 15-percent jump in passenger numbers to 117 million for last year. — File picFRANKFURT, Jan 11 — Ireland’s Ryanair has overtaken Lufthansa as Europe’s biggest airline by passenger numbers after the German carrier yesterday reported a meagre 1.8 per cent rise in the number of people it flew in 2016.

Lufthansa’s 109.7 million passengers last year fell short of the 117 million passengers reported by low-cost carrier Ryanair last week, a 15 per cent increase on the previous year, as Ryanair pulled in passengers with low prices.

The year saw strong performances from other budget carriers, with Norwegian Air Shuttle reporting passenger numbers up 14 per cent to 29 million and Wizz Air up 19 per cent to 22.7 million.

EasyJet, which suffered more than low-cost rivals from strikes in France and tourists avoiding destinations hit by attacks, grew passenger numbers 6.6 per cent to 74.5 million.

Lufthansa is expanding its Eurowings budget brand to try and regain market share lost in Europe and it is set to grow fast this year with deals to lease planes and crew from Air Berlin , plus take over Brussels Airlines.

However, Ryanair has set its sights on Germany as one of the countries in which it wants to expand and will in the summer start flying from Lufthansa’s home base of Frankfurt.

Lufthansa remains the largest airline group in Europe in terms of revenue because it does more long-haul flying and has its own catering and aircraft maintenance units.

Air France-KLM reported a 4 per cent rise in group passengers to 93.4 million, helped by low-cost unit Transavia, which carried 23 per cent more passengers.

IAG carried 100.6 million people in 2016, an increase of 14 per cent and overtaking its Franco-Dutch rival, after it acquired Aer Lingus in August 2015. — Reuters