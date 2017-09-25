Ryanair launches US$7 seat sale after flight cancellations

The cheapest one-way fare is a jaw-dropping £4.99 from London Stansted airport to Lorient, France, while the rest of the airfares in the sale range from £7.99 to £16.99. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 25 — Embattled carrier Ryanair has launched a massive seat sale with airfares as low as US$7 (RM29), in a move aimed at redeeming its name after a disastrous week of cancelled flights and public uproar.

Until midnight, September 25, the low-cost carrier will sell one million seats for travel between October and February, 2018.

The cheapest one-way fare is a jaw-dropping £4.99 from London Stansted airport to Lorient, France, while the rest of the airfares in the sale range from £7.99 to £16.99.

Destinations include Barcelona, Madrid, Lisbon, Budapest, Biarritz and Dublin.

On September 15, the Irish carrier caused an uproar after cancelling about 2,100 flights scheduled over the next six weeks.

The cancellations were made to improve their poor punctuality, attributed to Air Traffic Control delays and strikes, weather disruptions and a pilot shortage.

About 315,000 customers were affected.

As of September 20, about half of affected passengers were reassigned flights and 63,000 refunds were processed. — AFP-Relaxnews