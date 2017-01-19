Robertson Quay: The new ‘in’ place to stay in Singapore?

The lobby of The Warehouse Hotel. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Jan 19 — Robertson Quay has been a chill hangout and a watering hole for expats for a while now, but recent developments point to an additional identity for the area: It is set to become the new ‘it’ place for travellers to stay.

This month, The Warehouse Hotel opened its so-hip-it-hurts doors, breathing new life into the 1895 triple-roofed warehouse on the Singapore River. The hotel is the first hospitality venture of the Lo & Behold Group, whose properties include Loof, The White Rabbit, Tanjong Beach Club, The Black Swan and Odette.

In the middle of last year, M Social Singapore opened in the same area, offering travellers a boutique hotel experience with Philippe Starck design cachet.

And, in a few months’ time, Singapore’s second InterContinental hotel will open on the banks of the River, where the Gallery Hotel used to be.

With its laid-back charm and historical kitsch factor, it’s not hard to see why visitors to Singapore might view Robertson Quay as an inspiring base from which to delve into the country.

The appeal: The area’s salacious history

What is the draw of Robertson Quay for hoteliers? Interestingly, Lo & Behold’s Wee Teng Wen liked the area’s “semi-seedy history, as what was once a destination for nightlife and KTVs, and, of course, if you go back further, a red-light district with its distilleries”. The Warehouse Hotel delights in flirting with that theme — one of the elements of the minibar, for instance, is a box containing what might best be described as semi-naughty bedroom props.

“We were completely inspired by the building — its illicit heritage as a godown and as a disco, its architecture and its iconic status in Singapore,” Wee said. “We wanted to bring the backstory of this beautiful, storied space into the limelight. Everyone knows it for the different phases of its rebellious history, and telling that story, or its many stories, has been the most fulfilling aspect of the project. We have tried to bring it in through, for example, the overall design, the cocktail programme and the retail installation themed around ‘Objects of Vice’.”

The site was so inspiring, in fact, that it prompted the Lo & Behold Group to plunge headlong into new territory. “When we visited the Warehouse, we immediately fell in love with the space and the rich heritage it was steeped in. That’s when we knew that a hotel was the next project for us,” Wee said, explaining the decision to venture into the hospitality industry.

“Our aim with moving into the hotel business was to build on the things we were already good at: Bringing spaces to life, creating concepts and shaping guests’ experiences, while at the same time disrupting the category and rethinking how we could make it better as relative newbies.”

The Warehouse Hotel also houses Mod-Sin pioneer Willin Low’s second restaurant, featuring a return-to-roots menu that aims to elevate local cuisine. Called Po, the restaurant’s star dish and main inspiration is its popiah.

The Warehouse hotel sits directly on the Singapore River. — TODAY picA micro-destination within Singapore

Of course, Robertson Quay’s location also positions it as an ideal visitors’ hub, with a trend these days being to stay just on the edge of the main city centre.

“It is a one-point location for both business and leisure travellers,” said a spokesperson for M Social Hotel, citing its proximity to the Central Business District as being convenient for guests. And for leisure travellers, “the Quay is open for exploration, to find signatures of our history blended within our modern urban landscapes.”

InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay’s general manager, Mark Winterton, said that the location offers all types of travellers “easy access to several iconic attractions and Singapore’s major landmarks” — it is close to the Orchard Road shopping area and the heritage district of Chinatown.

Robertson Quay also provides an off-the-beaten-track experience of Singapore, especially for repeat visitors. “Our guests have given us feedback that it almost feels like a different place altogether — a truly unique and amazing environment,” M Social’s spokesperson said.

“It’s nice that it’s on the fringe of all the excitement,” Wee said, adding that he thinks Robertson Quay is one of the most diverse neighbourhoods in Singapore, with “a good mix of locals to expats”. What is more, “being located along the Singapore River means you can step out of the door and directly onto a traditional Singaporean bumboat, an example of how we are committed to making the hotel a prism by which to explore the neighbourhood”.

And in the near future, the area will see even more growth and change. “The 225-room InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay is part of the ‘Robertson Quay Project’ to rejuvenate the area into a vibrant riverfront destination for both tourists and residents,” Winterton explained. The Robertson Quay Project is developed by RB Capital.

He continued, “Once completed, the hotel will sit atop a mixed-use development comprising restaurants, bars and lifestyle retail outlets, offering guests a unique experience as a Singapore micro-destination.”

All this means a fresh and possibly even more intriguing Robertson Quay for both visitors to Singapore and Singaporeans. — TODAY