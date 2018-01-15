Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton to reopen in February

The Ritz-Carlton website was listing rooms as available from February 14. — Reuters picRIYADH, Jan 15 — The Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, a holding place of royals and ministers detained in a sweeping Saudi corruption probe, will reopen for business in February, a source at the hotel said.

The source, who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to brief the press, said there were “preparations to open in February” but could not give further details.

The hotel has been closed for bookings since early November, when more than 200 princes, ministers and businessmen were rounded up in an anti-corruption purge. Most of them have since been held at the palatial building. — AFP