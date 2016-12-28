Rio prepares for the party of a lifetime (VIDEO)

File picture showing people taking a dip in the sea during the fireworks for the new year on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on January 1, 2015. — AFP picRIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 28 — Preparations are underway in Rio de Janeiro with some two million people expected to hit the shores of Copacabana to ring in the New Year.

For Italian tourist Fabricio Vincente, there is no place he would rather be.

“It’s (Copacabana Beach) nice. When I come, I always like it. For me, it’s fantastic. I think it’s one of the best in the world.”

First timers are looking forward the party.

“We’re excited about seeing millions of people all having a great time listening to music and seeing the fireworks. They say it’s just unbelievable,” US tourist Michael said.

Every year millions of tourists and locals party around the city dressed in white to bring good luck for the coming year.

And all that luck comes with a hefty price tag. The city expects the celebration to inject almost US$700 million (RM3.13 billion) into the local economy. — Reuters