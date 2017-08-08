Revisiting World War II at Pearl Harbor

Guided tours of the USS Missouri in multiple languages are also available. — Pictures by Opalyn MokHONOLULU, Aug 8 — In the early hours of December 7, 1941, the American naval base at Pearl Harbor near Honolulu in Hawaii was attacked by hundreds of Japanese fighter planes.

More than 2,000 American soldiers and sailors died, and almost 20 American naval vessels and more than 300 airplanes were destroyed.

Today, Pearl Harbor, which is also known as Pu’uloa for “long hill” or Wai Momi for “water of pearl” by the early Hawaiians, is still an active military base; it is the headquarters of the Pacific Fleet. It is also home to a US National Historic Landmark, the Pearl Harbor Visitor Sites, where four main attractions are located.

A visit to Hawaii is not complete if you do not stop by these historical sites to learn more about the devastating effects of the Pearl Harbor bombing that led to the US joining World War II and declaring war against Japan.

Since this is an active military base, visitors go through a stringent security checkpoint before entering the Pearl Harbor Visitors Sites. Opaque bags, large cameras and video equipment are strictly prohibited.

Visitors are only allowed to bring their wallets, mobile phones and normal-sized cameras no larger than a DSLR. There are lockers available for visitors to store their belongings before entering the sites.

The World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in the Pearl Harbor historic sites.WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument

The WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument is made up of nine locations in the United States found in California, Alaska and Hawaii.

Five of the locations are within Pearl Harbor itself, namely the USS Arizona Memorial, the USS Oklahoma Memorial, the USS Utah Memorial, parts of Ford Island and Battleship Row.

In the Gallery

Guided tours of the USS Missouri in multiple languages are available in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



Hangar 79 is a seaplane hangar and the bullet holes left by the Japanese attack are still apparent at blue glass windows of the hangar in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



Hangar 79 showcases fighters, bombers, modern jets and historic helicopters in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



Inside Hangar 79 in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



One of the torpedoes that sank the ships in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



Replicas of the instrument of surrender displayed at the USS Missouri in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The B17 called the Swamp Ghost displayed at Hangar 79 in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The Curtis P-40E Warhawk that was also the logo for the Pacific Aviation Museum in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The Ford Island Control Tower that had broadcasted the warning of the Japanese air raid on Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The history of Hawaii leading up to the Pearl Harbor attack at the Pearl Harbor visitor centre in Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The interior of Hangar 37 has diorama settings of the Japanese attack on December 7 in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The three Pearl Harbor historic sites, on the left is the USS Missouri, the tower in the background is the Air Control Tower and on the right is the USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The USS Arizona Memorial where the remains of the sunken battleship can be seen in the sea through the glass floor of the memorial in Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The USS Bowfin submarine in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The USS Missouri or the Mighty Mo was where the surrender of the Japanese took place in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



The World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in the Pearl Harbor historic sites in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



This anchor was recovered from the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok



Torpedoes displayed at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Centre in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu Aug 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The Pearl Harbor visitor centre complex where the USS Arizona Memorial is located was recently expanded to 17 acres. Other than the main attraction of the USS Arizona Memorial, the visitor centre consists of two museums on World War II, a memorial theatre, an expansive park with items such as the USS Arizona Bell and USS Arizona Anchor on display and boards telling the story of the day Pearl Harbour was attacked.

History and World War II buffs will be glad to note that they can purchase a self-guided narrated audio tour of the visitor centre where they are led to the Road to War Museum where details of plans leading to the attack, the day of the attack by the Japanese and the United State’s decision to finally declare war are displayed.

From the Road To War Museum, the next is the Attack Museum where pictures, artefacts and interviews with survivors of the attack by the Japanese are shown.

Finally, you can take the free tours to the USS Arizona Memorial that starts with a 23-minute documentary film on the history of the attack and after that, visitors are taken on a US Navy operated boat to the memorial, a white structure built right above the sunken remains of the battleship USS Arizona where 1,177 crewmen were killed on December 7, 1941 when the ship was bombed by Japanese naval forces.

Those killed on the USS Arizona made up almost half of those killed in Pearl Harbor during the attack. After the attack, efforts were launched to retrieve the bodies of those trapped in the battleship but not all were retrieved with many declared as “buried at sea.”

Standing in the memorial, you need only to look down to see remnants of the sunken battleship in the sea where most of the crewmen are interred till today.

Interestingly, some USS Arizona survivors have chosen the ship as their final resting place and since the US Navy allowed the survivors to be interred in the ship’s wreckage upon their deaths, more than 30 crewmen have done so.

Though the tours are free, getting the tickets to the memorial is on a first come, first served basis because only 1,300 tickets are given out each day. Due to the time needed to visit the museums along with watching the documentary and the boat ride to the memorial, it is also best to arrive at the site early and be prepared to spend about three hours there.

The USS Bowfin submarine.USS Bowfin Submarine Museum

Just a short walk from the visitor centre is the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum. The USS Bowfin was launched a year after the 1941 attack and was responsible for sinking 44 enemy ships during the war.

The Bowfin, dubbed as the Pearl Harbour Avenger, completed nine patrols before she was anchored in the waters of Pearl Harbor.

The submarine museum features about 4,000 submarine-related artefacts and exhibits. Outside, in the park grounds, authentic Japanese Kaiten, or torpedo, intact conning tower and the periscope of the USS Parche are displayed.

The Park’s Waterfront Memorial is a tribute to 52 American submariners lost during the war and the servicemen who gave up their lives to the service.

The USS Missouri or the Mighty Mo was where the surrender of the Japanese took place.Battleship Missouri Memorial

After the USS Arizona and USS Bowfin, visitors can take a shuttle over to Ford Island to the Battleship Missouri Memorial. The USS Missouri, better known as Mighty Mo, was the last American battleship built and the last to be decommissioned.

The bow of the battleship is placed in such a manner that it directly faces the USS Arizona Memorial in the middle of the sea, as if watching over it.

It is on this very battleship where the Japanese Instrument of Surrender was signed on September 2, 1945 in Tokyo Bay. Yes, this is the very ship where the document that officially ended World War II was signed.

The massive ship, that weighs over 58,000 tons and is just under 900 feet from bow to stern, was commissioned as the USS Missouri on June 11, 1944. It provided support during World War Two and was struck by a kamikaze plane but with minimal damage in April 1945.

After playing a role in the ending of World War II, the ship was alternately moored and underway for training exercises in several locations between 1946 up to 1950 before it was deployed to the first Korean War. It was again deployed to the second Korean War in 1952.

The battleship was decommissioned on February 26, 1955 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Washington and by 1971, it was named in the National Register of Historic Places in the State of Washington, US.

The ship was then modernised and reactivated before it was recommissioned on May 10, 1986. It went on a historic around the world cruise that same year. In 1991, it provided support to the Operation Desert Shield in the Persian Gulf and by 1995, it was decommissioned for the final time.

The USS Missouri arrived in Hawaii in 1998 and on January 29, 1999, the USS Missouri Memorial was open to the public on Battleship Row in Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.

Visitors to Missouri can climb on board and get a close-up view of the Missouri’s 16-inch, 50-calibre guns. Narrated tours and guided tours are also available for a more immersive and insightful experience of the ship.

You also get to visit the crew’s quarters and mess. Up on the bridge, you can also check out the view from the Captain’s chair.

A replica of the Instrument of Surrender is also displayed along with the pen used in the signing of the document. Even the table that they believed was used for the signing of the document is on display.

The Curtis P-40E Warhawk that was also the logo for the Pacific Aviation Museum.Pacific Aviation Museum

After visiting the ships and submarine, the next and final stop in the historic sites is the Pacific Aviation Museum, also located on Ford Island.

The aviation museum is easy to spot due to the historic Ford Island Field Control Tower that stood proudly over Pearl Harbor and Ford Island for almost 70 years. The 158-foot control tower was constructed in early 1941 and during the attack on Pearl Harbour, the tower was about 80 per cent completed. It was believed to be the tower that had broadcast the warning of the Japanese air raid in Pearl Harbour.

The now red-and-white tower used to be painted a solid dark grey colour and it was repainted the current bright colours only in the early 1960s.

There are two World War II-era hangars to visit within the museum site. Hangar 37 is a 42,000 sq ft seaplane hangar that survived the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. The main exhibit area, covering 25,000 sq ft, displays authentic World War II-era planes.

Among the display is a Japanese Zero plane placed in a diorama setting and one of a light civilian plane that was airborne and shot during the attack and yet the pilot and his son survived the incident to tell their story of that fateful day.

Other exhibits of planes used in the war in 1942 such as a B-25B Mitchell and an SBD Dauntless dive bomber can be seen here.

The other hangar, Hangar 97, is another seaplane hangar that survived the Japanese attack. The hangar doors’ blue glass windows are still riddled with bullet holes from the Japanese attack. During the war, the hangar was used as a maintenance and engine repair facility.

Today, it features the museum’s growing collection of vintage aircraft such as a Cobra attack helicopter, the Curtis P-40E Warhawk, F-14 Tomcat and F-15 Eagle along with the MiG Alley Korean War Exhibit that showcases the MiG-15 and F-86 Sabre aircraft which flew during the Korean War.

Right at the back of the hangar is the Swamp Ghost or its official name, the B-17E Flying Fortress. The aircraft, piloted by Frederick C. Eaton, was involved in a mid-air battle with Japanese fighters right before the plane started losing fuel, believed to be due to a leak from the battle.

Eaton skilfully slid the bomber to a smooth landing in the swamp in Papua New Guinea when the aircraft ran out of fuel and all on board survived. That was in 1942 and as the crew hiked to safety, the plane was forgotten.

The plane remained untouched and almost fully intact in the swamp until it was spotted by a Royal Australian Air Force helicopter in 1972 when it was dubbed as the “Swamp Ghost.” The aircraft was shifted to the museum and it is the world’s only intact and unretired World War II-era B-17E bomber.

The Pearl Harbor Historic Sites are open daily from 7am to 5pm and are closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Find out more about these sites at www.pearlharborhistoricsites.org.

* AirAsia X flies four times weekly to Honolulu via Osaka, Japan.