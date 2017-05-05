Revamped duty-free shopping, heritage zone to open at Changi T4 with over 80 shops

An artist impression of the T4 heritage zone. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, May 5 — Changi Airport Terminal 4 will have over 80 shopping, service, and food and beverage outlets when it opens in the second half of the year, with all the tenants now fully secured, Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced today.

There will be 29 tenants in the public areas of the terminal, and another 52 in the transit area. According to CAG, over a quarter of the retail and dining options will be making their debut at the airport, including home-grown footwear label PAZZION, paper maker Moleskine, an Adidas concept store called Adidas HomeCourt, as well as British book retailer WHSmith.

For the first time at Changi Airport, two core duty-free categories — Liquor and Tobacco, and Cosmetics and Perfumes — will also combine and operate in a single integrated duty-free zone in the transit area. This is to allow travellers to shop for duty-free purchases from both product categories at the same time.

Another first for the airport is a heritage zone inspired by Peranakan shophouses. CAG says the zone will have classic interior design and furnishings that will “take passengers a step back in time while shopping and dining”. The zone also will house traditional brands like Bee Cheng Hiang, Bengawan Solo, Curry Times, Eu Yan Sang and Heavenly Wang, says the airport.

“T4 marks an exciting phase of growth for Changi Airport; and we are using the opportunity to celebrate the idea of shopping as a fun and interactive experience for our passengers,” said Lim Peck Hoon, Changi Airport Group’s Executive Vice-President of Commercial.

Interior design works for the commercial spaces in T4 are in progress. — TODAY