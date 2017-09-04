Eight million people have already booked their holiday travel for 2017. Have you?

Of the approximately 35 million Americans who said they anticipate staying in a hotel or rental over the winter holidays this year, 8 million have already booked their accommodations for November and December, says personal finance institution Bankrate.com.

Of the 31 million Americans who said they plan to board a plane during the same period, six million have already booked their flight.

The rush to score a good deal is also expected to drive nearly half (48 per cent) of flyers to book their flight by the end of the month.

That figure dips slightly to 44 per cent for hotels.

The most popular way to book a flight among the 1,000 respondents was to go directly through the airline's website, (43 per cent), followed by a travel comparison website such as Expedia (32 per cent).

When it comes to hotels, the opposite is true, with more travellers booking through a comparison website (34 per cent) versus a property's website (31 per cent).

The most common way to pay for travel is credit card (49 per cent), followed by debit card (31 per cent), cash (8 per cent) and rewards points or air miles (4 per cent).

Those who haven't booked their holiday travel need not fret, however, as airfare tracker Hopper says the best time to score Christmas deals is in early October. — AFP-Relaxnews