Rediscover Seoul: More than just shopping malls and theme parks

Explore the nooks and crannies in the picturesque Bukchon Hanok Village. — IStock.com pic via TODAYSEOUL, May 4 — Third trip to Seoul? It’s time to go beyond Lotte World, Insadong, beauty shops and food slathered in gochujang and doenjang. Here are five things to check out in one of Asia’s most exciting cities.

Visit a hanok village

For a look at what Seoul’s residents used to live in before urbanisation took off, drop by one of the city’s remaining hanok villages. Seoul’s hanoks — beautiful wooden traditional houses — are finally making a comeback after decades where these structures were neglected and destroyed to make way for redevelopment.

Of the last three hanok villages remaining, Bukchon is the most accessible, and makes for excellent exploring. While parts of it are still residential, the galleries, traditional craft workshops and museums housed in the hanoks here can easily take up half a day. Consider a course in traditional knot-tying, natural dyeing or paper craft. To really enjoy a hanok’s charm, book a stay at one of those transformed into a guesthouse.

Contemporary art and design can be found at the iconic Dongdaemun Design Plaza. — IStock.com pic via TODAYCheck out the contemporary art scene

Seoul’s contemporary art and design scene is nothing short of impressive, and its artists have been making splashes in the international art world. What is particularly notable is the way cultural and religious traditions, such as Buddhism and Confucianism, are melded and reinterpreted vis-a-vis Korean modern urban life, politics and geography in Korean art. For instance, established video and installation artist Je Baak is known for his works influenced by Zen Buddhism, and for provoking new perspectives on everyday life in Korea.

To kick-start your journey into this world, make a stop at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. The museum has three branches, two of which are in Seoul. Of both, one of them is housed in the former royal palace compound, Deoksugung, which makes for an interesting juxtaposition of old and new.

Another great venue to check out Korean contemporary art and design is the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, which hosts design boutiques, arts events, design fairs and exhibitions. Designed by Iraqi British architect Zaha Hadid and Korean firm Samoo, the iconic building is an attraction in itself and makes for great photo stops.

Bukhansan National Park has a number of trails taking visitors through beautiful forests. — IStock.com pic via TODAYBinge on shows

K-pop concerts and shows, traditional and modern theatre, arts performances and concerts — Seoul has more than enough to keep you entertained every evening for months. Nanta — Korea’s non-verbal comedy show dating from the 1990s — has proven so popular that several Nanta theatres have spawned in Seoul. Those who cannot wait for Nanta to return to Singapore can easily pick up a ticket in Seoul — these theatres run several shows every day.

Fans of K-pop who cannot snag a ticket to their favourite artiste’s concert, consider making do with a hologram K-pop concert. Seoul’s K-Live does exactly that — with performers dancing and lip-syncing with holograms of popstars.

Cleanse your palette

Korean cuisine is not all about spices and heavy condiments. Korea has a longstanding tradition of temple food, which takes vegetarian cuisine to another level. As the culmination of Buddhist philosophy and outlook, temple cuisine conveys messages through the food.

For instance, one often experiences sweetness, spiciness, sourness, bitterness, saltiness and blandness in a temple cuisine course, the combination of which reflects the journey of life. The focus on natural ingredients and taste is part of the understanding that food should be in the flow with natural laws.

Seoul has a number of reputable restaurants serving up temple cuisine. If you are not fully ready to go vegetarian, temple-inspired cuisine in upmarket restaurants such as Dadam on Cheongdam-dong makes for an easy transition.

Go on a day hike

Just one hour of train-cum-bus ride away from Seoul, the Bukhansan National Park has a number of trails taking visitors through beautiful forests and up a pretty mountain range. Of the three major peaks in the park, the highest, Baegundae, is just 836.5m tall, which makes a day summit doable.

The longest trail is around 15km and takes hikers round the back of Baegundae, while the easiest trail can be done in under three hours. Those who love a challenge may consider the Uisangbong trail, which takes hikers across all seven peaks in the park. Warning: The peaks may be low but the trails require some serious muscle work. Whichever trail you pick, booking a traditional spa treatment at a jjimjibang (public bath) after may be a good idea. — TODAY