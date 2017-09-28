Reasons to visit these four trendy travel destinations

The Skocjan Caves in Slovenia are a must-see, comprising an extensive system of underground tunnels and caves with a total depth of more than 200 metres. ― AFP pixPARIS, Sept 28 ― A handful of countries are attending the IFTM Top Résa international tourism industry trade fair in Paris, France, (September 26-29) for this first time this year. The newcomers join industry professionals in defining tomorrow's travel trends. What better reason to plan a trip to these four travel destinations.

Slovenia

This European destination is currently enjoying a tourism boom. Nestled between Croatia, Italy and Austria, and covering an area of just 20,000 sq km, Slovenia won't be able to keep its stunning natural treasures, such as its caves, secret for very long. The Škocjan Caves are a must-see, comprising an extensive system of underground tunnels and caves with a total depth of more than 200 metres. It's a perfect fit for the current nature tourism trend.

Take some time out to go with the flow of the Mekong in Vietnam.Vietnam

The Land of the Ascending Dragon is already a popular destination for its scenery and its culture with more than 10 million visitors jetting into Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City in 2016. While Ha Long Bay is known worldwide, travellers can also experience Vietnam by taking time out to go with the flow of the Mekong, where homestay accommodation is readily available.

The mysterious Tree of Life is a popular sight in Bahrain.Bahrain

Covering an area of less than 1,000 sq km, this small constitutional monarchy is hoping to move out of the shadows of neighbors Dubai, Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman, proving that it too has plenty to offer tourists. A popular sight is mysterious Tree of Life, a tree growing in the middle of the desert with no known source of water nearby, and which comes into leaf each year.

Adventurous travellers can take in a stunning group of villages clinging to the cliffs of the Bandiagara Escarpment in Mali's Dogon country.Mali

The African country, which borders Mauritania and Algeria, believes in its potential for tourism, despite its fragility and the security situation facing visitors. Still, the country's tourism agency is no doubt on a mission to reassure. Adventurous travellers can take in a stunning group of villages clinging to the cliffs of the Bandiagara Escarpment in Mali's Dogon country. Listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site, the area maintains the culture, ancestral rites and sacred rituals of the Dogon people. With their pointed thatched roofs, these curious perching houses are one of the sights that could encourage travellers to make the trip. ― AFP-Relaxnews