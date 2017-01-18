Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:13 am GMT+8

Rear-seat kicker the most annoying type of flier, survey finds

Wednesday January 18, 2017
07:19 AM GMT+8

The poll surveyed 1,005 Americans on their biggest in-flight pet peeves. — AFP picThe poll surveyed 1,005 Americans on their biggest in-flight pet peeves. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 18 — Keep your knees and feet to yourself. That’s the overarching message from Expedia’s latest etiquette survey which identified the rear seat-back kicker as the most annoying type of flier. 

It’s bad news for long-legged travellers who fly economy and those who sit in front of them: A full 64 per cent of respondents cited the rear seat kicker as the most offensive in-flight “etiquette violator.”

Pollsters also asked respondents to weigh in on the controversial subject of seat reclining, and found that 37 per cent of Americans would choose to ban it altogether or restrict the practice on short-haul flights.

More than half (53 per cent) of travelers said they recline their seats, while about a quarter (23 per cent) said they refrain because they deem it “improper etiquette.”

The poll surveyed 1,005 Americans on their biggest in-flight pet peeves. 

Here are the results: 

1. The Rear Seat Kicker                                               
2. Inattentive Parents                                                   
3. The Aromatic Passenger                                        
4. The Audio Insensitive                                              
5. The Boozer                                                                   
6. Chatty Cathy                                                                 
7. The Queue Jumper                                                     
8. Seat-Back Guy                                                              
9. The Armrest Hog                                                       
10. Pungent Foodies                                                        
11. The Undresser                                                                            
12. The Amorous                                                              
13. The Mad Bladder                                                      
14. The Single and Ready to Mingle — AFP-Relaxnews

