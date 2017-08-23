Qatar Airways launches flights to Prague

Qatar Airways' Group's Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker says the expansion plan is part of its commitment to attract more visitors from around the world to Prague. — Reuters pic DOHA, Aug 23 ― Qatar Airways' inaugural flight to Prague arrived Sunday, as the company continues to expand its destinations in Eastern Europe, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The Group's Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said the expansion plan was part of its commitment to attract more visitors from around the world to Prague.

“Prague has long been a highly sought after destination by our passengers. We have listened to their requests and we have responded by proudly bringing them this daily service from our hub in Doha to the city of Prague. We are happy to support the Czech Republics tourism industry to grow to even greater heights by giving more global travelers the opportunity to visit this iconic city,” he said at a media conference yesterday.

Chairman of the Board of Directors at Prague Airport Vaclav Rehor said the new route between Vaclav Havel Airport Prague and Hamad International Airport in Doha was expected to attract up to 90,000 passengers a year.

Qatar Airways is expediting its expansion in Eastern Europe, with service to Kyiv, Ukraine set to commence next week.

Last month, the airline inaugurated its first service to Skopje, part of a significant network expansion of new destinations by Qatar Airways.

The award-winning airline is committed to connect its passengers to more than 150 destinations on its global network via Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Following the launch to Prague, the 2017 Airline of the Year, as awarded by Skytrax, will commence flights to more destinations including Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Accra (Ghana), Canberra (Australia), Chiang Mai (Thailand), Chittagong (Bangladesh), San Francisco (United States), Mombasa (Kenya) and Utapao (Thailand). ― Bernama