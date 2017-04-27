Qantas to axe Dubai flights, boost Asian presence with Perth-London launch

Two A380s that had been serving the Melbourne-Dubai-London route would be redeployed to meet periods of high demand from Melbourne and Sydney to destinations in Asia. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Australian national carrier Qantas Airways Ltd today said it would axe its Melbourne-Dubai-London flights operated in partnership with Emirates and switch the capacity to Asia when it launches non-stop Perth-London flights next year.

The move is part of a strategy of cutting the journey time to London to gain an edge and pricing premium over the two dozen rivals offering one-stop flights on the so-called Kangaroo route.

Qantas will charge a premium of as much as 48 per cent in economy class and 62 percent in business class relative to one-stop rivals like Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines on the Perth-London route in return for saving three hours of travel time, according to online price comparisons.

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce has said his airline could be operating non-stop flights from Sydney and Melbourne to London within five years as Airbus SE and Boeing Co introduce longer-range aircraft.

The 17-hour Perth-London flight on a Boeing 787-9 will originate and end in Melbourne and will not be subject to heightened security checks for Middle Eastern flights as a result.

It will cut more than an hour off the flying time from Melbourne to London relative to the current route through Dubai, Qantas said in a statement.

Sydney-Dubai-London will be the Australian airline’s only flight operating through the Emirates hub once the change takes place in March. Qantas’s capacity to London will fall as a result of the switch to a 787 from a larger A380.

Two A380s that had been serving the Melbourne-Dubai-London route would be redeployed to meet periods of high demand from Melbourne and Sydney to destinations in Asia, such as Singapore and Hong Kong, a Qantas spokeswoman said. — Reuters