Qantas crowned world’s safest airline for fourth consecutive year

Qantas is one of the world’s oldest airlines with no fatal accidents to report for many years. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 11 ― The Australian airline comes top of the class for safety for the fourth year running, named world’s safest airline by AirlineRatings.com, a website compiling information about all global airlines.

AirlineRatings.com studied data on 425 airlines from all around the world, including fatal accidents and incidents, as well as audits from government bodies and international organisations governing aviation safety. A total 128 of the 425 airlines analysed were awarded the maximum seven-star safety rating. Only 14 carriers were given just one star. These were airlines from Afghanistan, Nepal, Indonesia and Surinam.

Australia flies high

Qantas is a regular leader in the annual safety rankings, generally published early in the year when thoughts turn to upcoming getaways. The Australian flag carrier is one of the world’s oldest airlines with no fatal accidents to report for many years. The firm also plays a leading role in the development of new technologies for the future of aviation. Australia appears to be something of an expert in air travel, with more of the county’s airlines crowned by AirlineRatings.com. In fact, Virgin Australia and JetStar Australia were named among the safest low-cost carriers.

Other major airlines in the world’s top 20 safest include Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific and Etihad Airways. Air France and Emirates are notably absent from the list.

Similarly, European airlines EasyJet and Ryanair don’t feature among the top 10 safest low-cost carriers.

AirlineRatings.com world’s top 20 safest airlines

Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta Air Lines, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia.

AirlineRatings.com world’s top 10 safest low-cost carriers

Aer Lingus, Flybe, HK Express, Jetblue, Jetstar Australia, Jetstar Asia, Thomas Cook, Virgin America, Vueling, Westjet. ― AFP-Relaxnews