Potential futuristic Hyperloop One connection for Colorado (VIDEO)

Tuesday September 19, 2017
01:27 PM GMT+8

DENVER, Sept 19 — Hyperloop One announced Colorado would be one of the 10 finalists in its global competition to identify the best potential Hyperloop routes.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working with the Hyperloop company to carry out a feasibility study for the proposed route between Cheyenne, Denver and Pueblo, Techcrunch reported.

The feasibility study could cost up to US$1 million (RM4.18 million) and take years to complete, CBS 4 reported.

This file photo taken on July 12, 2017 and released by Hyperloop One shows the first Prototype of a Hyperloop One Pod July 12, 2017. — AFP picThis file photo taken on July 12, 2017 and released by Hyperloop One shows the first Prototype of a Hyperloop One Pod July 12, 2017. — AFP picThe proposed route would stretch 360 miles and link 10 urban centres around the state, with the potential to connect over 4,800,000 people, according to Techcrunch.

A Hyperloop trip from Denver to Pueblo would take 15 minutes, while Denver to Fort Collins would only take nine minutes. Denver to Vail would also be nine minutes.

Three other US routes were chosen by Hyperloop as finalists: Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh, Miami-Orlando and Dallas-Laredo-Houston.

Hyperloop One plans for its first functional prototypes to be running as early as 2020. — Reuters

