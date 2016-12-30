Port Dickson, a popular destination for year-end holidays

Thousands of visitors are lured to Port Dickson by its proximity to urban centres and beautiful beaches especially during the end of the year holidays. — Bernama picPORT DICKSON, Dec 30 ― Thousands of visitors are lured to Port Dickson by its proximity to urban centres and beautiful beaches especially during the end of the year holidays.

A Bernama survey at the seaside resort town found the visitors came from Melaka, Selangor and even Penang.

Khadizah Abu, 32, of Melaka said she chose Port Dickson as it was quite near and it had various activities for visitors such as cultural shows, traditional games and so on.

“I have planned this holiday since early this year and this is my fifth trip here,” she told Bernama here today.

Mahazan Ishak, 43, said he had selected Port Dickson for his year-end holidays to avoid getting caught in city traffic congestion.

“I want my family to have a holiday away from the city hustle and bustle and Port Dickson is the ideal place for me,” said the visitor who hailed from Penang.

Ahmad Fitri Alias, 30, was giving his children a happy time during the year-end school holidays.

“This place is always flooded with people during the school holidays, and it is fun to see other holidaymakers enjoying themselves with their loved ones,” he said.

The Grand Beach Resort general manager Andrew Fernandez, said the school term holidays were the busiest time for him and his staff to look into the various needs of his hotel guests.

“The reception of customers to our hotel during this school holidays has been very encouraging. We have 212 rooms and 38 rooms have been refurbished to satisfy the more discerning guests.

“Our hotel earnings during this holidays were up by 25 per cent compared to normal days,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Tun Hairudin Abu Bakar told Bernama about 40,000 visitors and tourists thronged Port Dickson this month alone.

“They included groups who made day visits to Port Dickson on company trips as well as busloads of domestic and foreign tourists in December.

“This is because they were attracted by the wide variety of activities provided by the state government for visitors during school holidays,” he said. ― Bernama