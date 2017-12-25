Pilgrims flock to Bethlehem’s Church of Nativity for Christmas (VIDEO)

BETHLEHEM, Dec 25 — People and Christian pilgrims from around the world arrived at the square outside Bethlehem's Church of Nativity yesterday, ahead of Christmas Eve celebrations in the site believed to be Jesus' place of birth.

Earlier in the day, the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrived in the West Bank town of Bethlehem to kick off Christmas festivities and lead the Midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity.

Bethlehem has seen violent clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian protesters in recent weeks in the wake of Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. — Reuters People attend Christmas celebrations outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 24, 2017. — Reuters pic