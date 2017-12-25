Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

Pilgrims flock to Bethlehem’s Church of Nativity for Christmas (VIDEO)

Monday December 25, 2017
10:40 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Montreal Orchestra investigates harassmentThe Edit: Montreal Orchestra investigates harassment

Trump’s Christmas wish: We want peace (VIDEO)Trump’s Christmas wish: We want peace (VIDEO)

No glitter and buzz but Christmas with the Orang Asli is specialNo glitter and buzz but Christmas with the Orang Asli is special

The Edit: Norad tracks Santa Claus’ Christmas run around the worldThe Edit: Norad tracks Santa Claus’ Christmas run around the world

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BETHLEHEM, Dec 25 — People and Christian pilgrims from around the world arrived at the square outside Bethlehem's Church of Nativity yesterday, ahead of Christmas Eve celebrations in the site believed to be Jesus' place of birth.

Earlier in the day, the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrived in the West Bank town of Bethlehem to kick off Christmas festivities and lead the Midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity.

Bethlehem has seen violent clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian protesters in recent weeks in the wake of Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. — ReutersPeople attend Christmas celebrations outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 24, 2017. — Reuters pic People attend Christmas celebrations outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline