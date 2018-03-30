Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Philippines poised to close its crowning jewel, Boracay Island this summer

Friday March 30, 2018
The Philippines is looking at closing one of its crown jewels, Boracay Island, for up to six months starting at the end of April. ― AFP picThe Philippines is looking at closing one of its crown jewels, Boracay Island, for up to six months starting at the end of April. ― AFP picMANILA, March 30 ― Before you book your beach holiday in Southeast Asia, be warned that some of the region's most popular beaches will close for the summer.

After Thailand, the Philippines is looking at closing one of its crown jewels, Boracay Island, for up to six months starting at the end of April.

During a visit to the once paradisiacal island last month, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte famously called Boracay a “cesspool” after seeing the sewage and environmental damage.

It's a steep fall from grace for the island, which regularly tops “best islands” and “best beaches” lists for Asia: its powdery white beaches saw it named the world's best island in CN Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards.

Government officials have recommended closing the beach off for up to six months, beginning at the end of April.

The Thai beach most famous for its starring role in the 2000 film The Beach, Maya Bay, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is also set to close for four months to due the effects of over-tourism. ― AFP-Relaxnews

