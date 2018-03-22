‘Penang Cun’ video launched to kickstart island’s new tourism campaign

Penang recorded a double digit growth in international traffic. — AFP picGEORGE TOWN, March 22 — The Penang Government today launched a tourism video, to kick start a new tourism campaign, ‘Penang Cun’, which simply means ‘Gorgeous Penang’.

Penang Global Tourism (PGT) chief executive officer Ooi Chok Yan said the long-term campaign was undertaken by PGT until 2021, with the video showcasing every aspect of the island’s amazing diversity in culture, heritage, arts, food as well as its natural surroundings comprising lovely sandy beaches and breathtaking hills.

“The tourism sector is one of the state’s economic main contributors which does very well each year. Passenger traffic at the Penang International Airport hit an all-time high of 7.2 million passengers last year, an increase of eight per cent as compared to just 6.7 million passengers in 2016.

“As for international traffic, Penang recorded a double digit growth, 11 per cent growth, last year compared to 2016,” he told a press conference here today.

Ooi said the video also highlighted Penang’s local lifestyle, George Town UNESCO heritage site, famed street art, exciting new attractions such as The Habibat at Penang Hill, The Top at Komtar, Escape’s Waterplay in Teluk Bahang as well as continuous events and festivals.

The word, ‘cun’, is a local slang used to especially target the locals who can instantly relate to its meaning that not only encompasses beauty but also elements of fun, amusement, excitement and satisfaction. — Bernama