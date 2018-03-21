Paris named as world’s No. 1 destination by Traveler’s Choice Awards

Tourists cool off in the fountains across the river from the Eiffel Tower on a warm summer’s day in Paris, France, August 22, 2015. — Reuters picPARIS, March 21 — The French capital has risen to the top ranking in the Traveller’s Choice Awards, based on reviews and ratings on the TripAdvisor platform.

After the terror attacks in 2015, Paris has proved that it’s still standing strong in the international tourist arena. The French capital has moved up two positions in the TripAdvisor ranking which is based on the quantity and quality of traveller reviews and ratings for various destinations. London remained in second place, while Rome moved up by one into third.

The main takeaway from this ranking is travellers’ love of Europe. The old continent accounts for six of these top ten destinations. The Greek island of Crete moved up one place, as did Spain’s Barcelona (up to fifth and sixth position respectively). In the Czech Republic, Prague did even better, jumping up two notches to seventh.

The annual awards also included Bali in Indonesia, which was down by three places, and New York which suffered the biggest drop (of five places), leaving it at the bottom of the top 10.

The Big Apple was overtaken by Marrakech in Morocco and Istanbul in Turkey which were the eighth and ninth best-rated locations.

1. Paris, France

2. London, UK

3. Rome, Italy

4. Bali, Indonesia

5. Crete, Greece

6. Barcelona, Spain

7. Prague, Czech Republic

8. Marrakech, Morocco

9. Istanbul, Turkey

10. New York, USA — AFP-Relaxnews