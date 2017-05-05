Paris’ Hotel de Crillon to reopen with new spa, pool and champagne bar July 5

The iconic hotel reopens this summer. — AFP picPARIS, May 5 — One of the most highly anticipated hotel (re)openings of the year finally has an opening date: On July 5, the Hotel de Crillon in Paris will welcome guests after undergoing a four-year facelift.

Located at Place de la Concorde at the foot of the Champs-Elysees, the luxury hotel is a city landmark whose legacy stretches back to 1758.

After a four-year overhaul, the hotel is set to welcome back its typically rich and famous clientele in time for the summer peak season, when the city hopes to lure back the tourists it lost following a spate of terror attacks.

Originally meant to last just two years, the re-opening was delayed by another two years for the installation of a new spa, an illuminated pool in the hotel basement, and detailed restoration efforts.

Other new additions will include a space specially designated for the hotel’s male clientele and a hair salon.

The old restaurant Les Ambassadeurs will become a champagne bar, and the hotel will feature live music every night, be it classic or contemporary.

The new restaurant will also have a separate entrance so that guests don’t have to go through the hotel.

Another storied Parisian hotel, the Ritz Paris, also took four years to complete its transformation and opened its doors to the public last year. — AFP-Relaxnews