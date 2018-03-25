Paradise road: A day trip to Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park

The Heo Suwat waterfall. – Pictures by CK LimBANGKOK, March 25 — As the weather heats up around the region, city folks are escaping to cooler climes at higher altitudes. KL-ites have the Cameron Highlands; if you’re in Jakarta, there’s Bandung for the weekend. For a getaway from Bangkok, the answer is almost always Khao Yai with its pristine national park.

Time for a road trip.

Part of the experience driving to Khao Yai (there are trains and buses too, but these take longer and aren’t as much fun) is the many food stops along the way: from sit-down restaurants to stalls selling snacks such as karipap gai (chicken curry puffs), moo hun (grilled piglet) and bottles of corn milk.

Khao Sam See, a popular Thai restaurant en route to Khao Yai National Park Khao sam see or “three coloured rice” (front) and gaeng liang vegetable soup (back) (left). Moo dad deaw (sun-dried pork jerky) (right)Right before entering Khao Yai National Park, we stop at Khao Sam See, just off the highway, for lunch. With a high roof and no walls, only slender wooden beams, the restaurant is spacious and airy. There are plenty of long tables and benches, most already filled up with diners tucking into their food.

Khao sam see literally means “three coloured rice” in Thai. Here their signature dish is a blend of steamed jasmine rice, organic brown rice and black glutinous rice. The Thais have high regard for this staple, as evidenced by an old saying “Nai nam mee pla, nai na mee khao” which means “There is fish in the water, there is rice in the fields.”

To go with the khao sam see, we order a few dishes such as moo dad deaw (pork jerky), hor mok (steamed fish custard) and gaeng liang (vegetable soup). The moo dad deaw is made in-house: the pork is sliced into strips and marinated in nam pla (fish sauce), soy sauce and sugar before drying in the sun. Grilled to order, these are surprisingly tender, unlike the tougher and chewier versions often found sold at street carts.

Khao Sam See’s rendition of hor mok delights with complex flavours belying its pretty exterior. There are layers upon layers of curried fish paste, succulent chunks of fresh fish, aromatic Thai basil and rich coconut cream, all topped with slivers of kaffir lime leaves and red-and-orange bell peppers. Its banana leaf “ramekin” lends it that final hit of fragrance that makes us sigh when we realise it’s all gone.

Hor mok (steamed fish custard) (left). Ice cream made from fresh organic milk, served in adorable cups (right)Our bellies full, we continue on our journey. Soon we reach the park’s entrance where guards remind us to watch out for wild elephants crossing some parts of the road that winds around the grounds. (However, while elephants do roam in the park, spotting them is a relatively rare occurrence.)

Established on September 18, 1962, Khao Yai National Park was the first national park in Thailand. The best place to enjoy a panoramic view of the entire park, we discover, is the Pa Deo Die cliffs. The green splendour of Khao Yai stretches before us. Lush and wild, the way Nature is meant to be.

Panoramic view of Khao Yai National Park from the Pa Deo Die cliffs A northern pig-tailed macaque enjoying a piece of fruit (left). “No monkeying around, please. I’m busy grooming!” (right)Everything looks untouched but we know it takes dedicated work by park rangers to maintain this. There is always the danger of poachers or forest fires. Its UNESCO World Heritage Site status (collectively with other parks in the Dong Phaya Yen Mountains further north) has helped raise environmental awareness.

Wildlife is abundant here though many may prove elusive. Besides wild elephants, the park is home to gaurs, civets, freshwater crocodiles, porcupines, gibbons and black water monitor lizards.

Birdwatchers can look out for over 300 species of birds including great hornbills, red-headed trogons, white-rumped shamas, moustached barbets and chestnut-headed bee-eaters.

Visitors enjoying the cool waters of a park river (left). Beautiful ravine (right) Tiny fish in the streamsNot all the animals are so shy though. The two least timorous creatures are the sambar deer and northern pig-tailed macaques. It’s not difficult to spot a herd of the former resting by the roadside or under the trees.

Some sambar are so tame and used to humans that they would allow you to pet them, not unlike sika deer in Nara’s renowned city park.

The macaques, naturally, are even more adventurous to the extent of stealing food from less-than-watchful visitors! It’s quite a sight: the way these monkeys would feed on fallen fruit, grasping a ripe rambutan with both hands.

Others engage in a bit of grooming; who needs a salon when another member of your troop will happily check you for juicy nuggets of ticks and fleas?

Dead branches in rows against limestone cave wallsThere are rivers and ravines and waterfalls too. Perhaps the most famous waterfall is Heo Suwat. It tickles us to realise we are at the same spot where Leonardo DiCaprio jumped off the waterfall in the movie The Beach. (Well, not quite the same spot; we have no plans of taking a leap.)

That was almost two decades ago but today the 20-metre waterfall is just magical. We can almost believe Tilda Swinton is waiting at a secluded beach nearby (though there are no beaches inside Khao Yai, of course).

Tiny fish flit here and there in the streams. There is a mysterious limestone cave not far from the pool at the bottom of the waterfall. Dead branches lie in orderly rows against the walls of the cave. Are these left behind by ancient ones, in some sacred ritual? Or simply tourists with itchy fingers and too much time on their hands?

Other waterfalls in the park include Heaw Narok, Heaw Sai, Heaw Pratoon and Wang Heaw. The latter is only for serious trekkers, requiring a two-day trek to the east side of the park!

A male sambar deerThese outdoor enthusiasts can be seen at open-air camping grounds near the grasslands. There is an entire ecosystem here — jungle and grasslands, rivers and waterfalls — and we are, however temporarily, grateful to be a small part of it.

On our way back to Bangkok, as the temperatures rise in the afternoon, we make a pit stop at the Dairy Home Farm Shop. Located within a farm where the dairy cows are grass fed, the shop specialises in organic dairy products such as organic milk, yoghurt and freshly-made ice cream. There is a bit of a theme park atmosphere, what with the red “barns” and a tree house for the kids.

The ice cream flavours steer clear of being overly conventional. Local nods include cha yen (Thai tea) and dok anchan (butterfly pea flower) while boozier flavours such as red wine & strawberry and white wine & lychee make for more sophisticated pairings.

Camping grounds near the grasslandsOur ice cream is served in adorable ceramic cups that we get to bring home with us as souvenirs.

There are plenty of other kitschy sights along the way, from replicas of Italian piazzas (no, seriously) to faux European castles adored by couples for their wedding photoshoots. Perhaps for another weekend. This round, it is enough for us that Khao Yai is a paradise road filled with wondrous nature and tasty treats.

Khao Sam See

72 M6, Thanon Mittraphap, Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Open daily 7am-4pm

Tel: +66 64 446 3457

Khao Yai National Park

Hin Tung, Mueang Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Nayok, Thailand

Entrance fees: Thai residents 40 baht (RM5); non-Thai residents 400 baht (RM50)

Open daily 6am-6pm

Tel: +66 86 092 6529

Dairy Home Farm Shop

100/1 M11, Thanon Mittraphap, Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Open daily 8am-5pm

Tel: +66 81 991 0271