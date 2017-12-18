Over two million BIG points to win in ‘AirAsia Open Doors’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The public stand to win over two million BIG points in the "AirAsia Open Doors" campaign, starting today until January 14.

Launched in conjunction with the airlines 6th anniversary celebration, the low cost carrier said the campaign follows its story in opening doors for over a decade to allow travellers to discover many unexplored destinations in the region and beyond.

“AirAsia is challenging the public in a unique activation to find 16 hidden doors around Malaysia, snap a photo of them with the door, upload it on Instagram with the given hashtags to earn points, and stand a chance to win over two million BIG Points,” it said in a statement today.

The BIG points earned are redeemable for AirAsia flights.

AirAsia Bhd head of commercial Spencer Lee, said, the airline started with just two aircraft to now having over 200 that have flown more than 400 million guests.

“We take pride in unlocking more than 130 destinations in our extensive network, including the less travelled places and yet dream destinations for many,” he added. — Bernama